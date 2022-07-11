Breaking News
Stay Single: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along tells people on World Population Day

Updated on: 11 July,2022 07:30 PM IST  |  Kohima
On the occasion of World Population Day, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing or Stay Single like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today, he tweeted

Temjen Imna Along. Pic/ official Twitter account


Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along on Monday asked people to stay single and join the "singles movement" to be "sensible" on population growth. The message of the minister, a 42-year-old bachelor himself, was uploaded in his Twitter handle on the occasion of World Population Day.

Along, who is the president of Nagaland BJP and a first time member of the state Assembly, currently holds the portfolio of higher education and tribal affairs. On the occasion of World Population Day, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or Stay Single like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today, he tweeted.





However, efforts through calls and WhatsApp message to him to know if he has initiated the "singles movement" was in vain.

Meanwhile, Dharam Raj, the deputy commissioner of Longleng district which is one of the remotest districts of the north east urged the people to adopt family planning to enable the government to provide infratstructure and better health facilities to the people.

