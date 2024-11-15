Inflation in potato and onion remained high at 78.73 per cent and 39.25 per cent, respectively, in October

Inflation in food items shot up to 13.54 per cent in October. PIC/ISTOCK

Listen to this article WPI inflation rises to four-month high x 00:00

Wholesale price inflation (WPI) rose to a four-month high of 2.36 per cent in October as prices of food items, especially vegetables, and manufactured goods turned dearer, showed the government data released on Thursday. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was 1.84 per cent in September 2024. It was 0.26 per cent in October last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the data, inflation in food items shot up to 13.54 per cent in October, as against 11.53 per cent in September. This was led by 63.04 per cent inflation in vegetables, as against 48.73 per cent in September. Inflation in potato and onion remained high at 78.73 per cent and 39.25 per cent, respectively, in October.

Fuel and power category witnessed deflation of 5.79 per cent in October, against a deflation of 4.05 per cent in September. In manufactured items, inflation was 1.50 per cent in October, as against 1 per cent in the previous month.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever