Home > News > India News > Article > WPI inflation rises to four month high

WPI inflation rises to four-month high

Updated on: 15 November,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Inflation in potato and onion remained high at 78.73 per cent and 39.25 per cent, respectively, in October

WPI inflation rises to four-month high

Inflation in food items shot up to 13.54 per cent in October. PIC/ISTOCK

Wholesale price inflation (WPI) rose to a four-month high of 2.36 per cent in October as prices of food items, especially vegetables, and manufactured goods turned dearer, showed the government data released on Thursday. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was 1.84 per cent in September 2024. It was 0.26 per cent in October last year.


As per the data, inflation in food items shot up to 13.54 per cent in October, as against 11.53 per cent in September. This was led by 63.04 per cent inflation in vegetables, as against 48.73 per cent in September. Inflation in potato and onion remained high at 78.73 per cent and 39.25 per cent, respectively, in October.


Fuel and power category witnessed deflation of 5.79 per cent in October, against a deflation of 4.05 per cent in September. In manufactured items, inflation was 1.50 per cent in October, as against 1 per cent in the previous month.


