Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after an alleged scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated

Police detain wrestler Bajrang Punia, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Wrestlers can’t protest at Jantar Mantar: police x 00:00

A day after clearing their sit-in site, the Delhi police on Monday said wrestlers will be allowed to demonstrate at any suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar.

“On Sunday, the protesters flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna. If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar,” the deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after an alleged scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.

Meanwhile, retired IPS officer N C Asthana on Monday said the police will shoot them if needed. “Will shoot if necessary. But not because you are saying. Right now you have just been dragged and thrown away like a sack of garbage. Article 129 gives the police the right to shoot. Under proper circumstances, that wish will also be fulfilled... See you again at the post-mortem table!” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In response, Punia tweeted, “This IPS officer is talking about shooting us. Brother, we are standing right here; tell me where shall I come to get shot… I swear that I will not show my back, I will take your bullet on my chest...”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever