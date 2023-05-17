Azad, who had joined the wrestlers on Monday evening but was asked to leave the venue at night by the authorities, returned to the site on Tuesday with his followers

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others in Delhi, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Wrestlers may take their protest to Ram Lila maidan x 00:00

The protesting wrestlers, who have been demanding the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, indicated on Tuesday that they may take their agitation to Ram Lila ground to make it a “national movement”. India’s top wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here for the past 24 days, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers, including a minor.

“We will discuss it (taking the protest to the Ram Lila ground) among ourselves and will take a decision soon,” said Sakshi, reacting to Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad’s suggestion that the agitation should be made a “national movement”.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi calls players nation's pride, demands action against Wrestling Federation of India

Azad, who had joined the wrestlers on Monday evening but was asked to leave the venue at night by the authorities, returned to the site on Tuesday with his followers. He urged the wrestlers to take a call on making their agitation “bigger” by shifting to the Ram Lila ground after May 21, the deadline the khap panchayats have set for the government to take action against Brij Bhushan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever