Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Mumbai: BMC spent crores over 10 yrs, yet public plaints haven’t dropped
Drugs-on-cruise case: 'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer'
Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike
Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Wrestlers may take their protest to Ram Lila maidan

Wrestlers may take their protest to Ram Lila maidan

Updated on: 17 May,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Azad, who had joined the wrestlers on Monday evening but was asked to leave the venue at night by the authorities, returned to the site on Tuesday with his followers

Wrestlers may take their protest to Ram Lila maidan

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others in Delhi, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Wrestlers may take their protest to Ram Lila maidan
x
00:00

The protesting wrestlers, who have been demanding the arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, indicated on Tuesday that they may take their agitation to Ram Lila ground to make it a “national movement”. India’s top wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here for the past 24 days, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers, including a minor.


“We will discuss it (taking the protest to the Ram Lila ground) among ourselves and will take a decision soon,” said Sakshi, reacting to Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad’s suggestion that the agitation should be made a “national movement”.



Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi calls players nation's pride, demands action against Wrestling Federation of India


Azad, who had joined the wrestlers on Monday evening but was asked to leave the venue at night by the authorities, returned to the site on Tuesday with his followers. He urged the wrestlers to take a call on making their agitation “bigger” by shifting to the Ram Lila ground after May 21, the deadline the khap panchayats have set for the government to take action against Brij Bhushan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Vinesh Phogat sakshi malik jantar mantar national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK