Wrestlers seek copy of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Pic/PTI

The female wrestlers, who have accused outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, moved a Delhi court on Monday seeking copy of the charge sheet filed against him.

The city police had filed a charge sheet against Singh, also a BJP MP, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 15.

Another FIR was registered against Singh under the POCSO Act on the basis of allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a minor wrestler. She was among seven female grapplers who had accused Singh of sexual harassment.

