Yashwant Sinha quits TMC, says time to work for greater Opposition unity

Yashwant Sinha. File Pic

Yashwant Sinha, former Union minister, has said he will "step aside" from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC to work for the larger national cause of Opposition unity. This development comes amid strong speculations that he is being considered the Opposition's joint candidate for the presidential elections.

On June 20, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee learned to have proposed Sinha's name as the joint Opposition candidate for the post of president.

"I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step," Sinha said in a tweet.

Presidential polls are set to take place on July 18 and Opposition parties will be meeting in Delhi today.

