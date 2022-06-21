Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
MVA in trouble as Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and some MLAs go incommunicado, camp in Surat
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Sangli deaths: 13 arrested for allegedly harassing family of nine found dead
Home > News > India News > Article > Yashwant Sinha quits TMC says time to work for greater Opposition unity

Yashwant Sinha quits TMC, says time to work for greater Opposition unity

Updated on: 21 June,2022 01:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On June 20, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee learned to have proposed Sinha's name as the joint Opposition candidate for the post of president

Yashwant Sinha quits TMC, says time to work for greater Opposition unity

Yashwant Sinha. File Pic


Yashwant Sinha, former Union minister, has said he will "step aside" from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC to work for the larger national cause of Opposition unity. This development comes amid strong speculations that he is being considered the Opposition's joint candidate for the presidential elections.

On June 20, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee learned to have proposed Sinha's name as the joint Opposition candidate for the post of president.




"I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step," Sinha said in a tweet.


Presidential polls are set to take place on July 18 and Opposition parties will be meeting in Delhi today.

Also Read: Presidential polls: CM Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend opposition meet convened by Sharad Pawar

With inputs from PTI

mamata banerjee trinamool congress yashwant sinha bharatiya janata party national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK