Yeshu Yeshu pastor gets life term in rape case

The case was registered on a complaint of a woman at Zirakpur Police Station in Mohali district in 2018

Bajinder Singh

A Mohali court on Tuesday sentenced self-styled preacher Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in a 2018 rape case. Additional district and sessions judge Vikrant Kumar pronounced the verdict after Singh—often referred to as the “Yeshu Yeshu pastor”—was found guilty on March 28.

Singh was also slapped with a Rs 1 lakh fine. His counsel H S Dhanoa said they will be challenging the punishment in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The case was registered on a complaint of a woman at Zirakpur Police Station in Mohali district in 2018.

Survivor’s counsel Anil Kumar Sagar told reporters, “The court has pronounced an exemplary verdict”. The survivor welcomed the court verdict, saying she got justice after seven years.

