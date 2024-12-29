Breaking News
One killed, another injured after being hit by actor Urmila Kothare's car
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader, his aides booked for extortion
Principal of Pune school drowns off Kashid in Raigad during picnic trip
Sarpanch's murder: Huge protest in Beed; Mahayuti MLAs demand Munde's ouster
Expedited work on airport projects to boost air connectivity in Maharashtra: CM
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Yogi Adityanath invites union minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh for Mahakumbh 2025

Yogi Adityanath invites union minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh for Mahakumbh 2025

Updated on: 29 December,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Ahead of this, UP CM also extend invitation to former President Ram Nath Kovind and newly appointed Governor of Mizoram, General VK Singh (retd) and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Yogi Adityanath invites union minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh for Mahakumbh 2025

Yogi Adityanath. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Yogi Adityanath invites union minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh for Mahakumbh 2025
x
00:00

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital on Saturday to extend an invitation for the Mahakumbh 2025. The Mahakumbh, held every twelve years, will commence on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025. Preparations are in their final stages, with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department working to provide new and exciting experiences for visitors under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath.


Ahead of this, UP CM also extend invitation to former President Ram Nath Kovind and newly appointed Governor of Mizoram, General VK Singh (retd) and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda. According to a press release, the Tourism department is set to mesmerise the attendees at Mahakumbh 2025 with a spectacular drone show, showcasing mythological tales linked to the Mahakumbh and Prayagraj.


The show will feature 2,000 drones and light up the skies over Sangam Nose, marking the grand opening and conclusion of the world-famous religious gathering. District Tourism Officer, Aparajita Singh stated that the drone show will be held at the Sangam during the opening and closing of the event.


"A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of "Prayag Mahatmyam" and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (Nectar Pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies", she added.

The event will feature floating restaurants, water activities, hot air balloons, and laser light shows. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is introducing innovative attractions to enhance the experience for visitors. Starting in early January, a musical fountain laser show on the Yamuna River at Kali Ghat will provide a mesmerizing experience for tourists visiting Prayagraj.

Moreover, the spectacular lighting drone show will be a highlight during the Mahakumbh, offering a memorable experience for both visitors and residents of prayagraj.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttar pradesh yogi adityanath amit shah rajnath singh national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK