Breaking News
Mumbai: Goregaon East’s year-old dhol pathak silenced forever
Mumbai: Three years after Dahisar land deal expose, Kirit Somaiya seeks FIR
Mumbai: Man booked for abusing cop in Dadar
Mumbai: Contractor yet to be issued notice for city’s water woes
Mumbai: Casting director running prostitution racket held
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Yogis Mitti mein mil denge claim to blame for Atiq killing SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav

Yogi's 'Mitti mein mil denge' claim to blame for Atiq killing: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav

Updated on: 16 April,2023 04:50 PM IST  |  Etawah (UP)
ANI |

Top

Yadav claimed that 'many, who are close to the chief minister, are in contract with the state's land mafia'

Yogi's 'Mitti mein mil denge' claim to blame for Atiq killing: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav

Atiq Ahmed. File Pic/PTI


Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, who reached Etawah on Sunday, held UP CM' Yogi Adityanath's "Mitti mein mila denge (will ground them to dust)" claim as being responsible for the killing of slain ganglord-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, claiming that his statement sent out a message that nothing will happen to those who takes out Atiq Ahmed.


"A tragic (Umesh Pal murder) incident had happened earlier in Prayagraj, after which the chief minister gave a statement that "he would turn mafias into dust". So, this was an order from the CM which sent across a clear message to the killers. Atiq filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying he feared being killed in police custody and that's how his end came."



Yadav claimed that "many, who are close to the chief minister, are in contract with the state's land mafia."


Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday demanded that the Supreme Court take cognizance of the brazen killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj.

Also Read: Total collapse of law and order: Mamata after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead

"Supreme Court should take cognizance of the whole matter and pass an order to investigate it," he said.

Questioning the prevailing law and order situation in UP, Kamal Nath said, "Today these murders are happening openly in broad daylight. What does this tell us about the law-and-order situation in UP? What happened in the largest state is unfortunate."

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday, too, voiced concerns over the incident, saying that UP was in the grip of 'jungle raj' under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter to say, "Jungle Raj under BJP Yogi govt in UP. It's USP: Encounter killings, Bulldozer politics and patronising criminals. Enforce rule of law; apprehend perpetrators and punish them stringently".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
uttar pradesh samajwadi party news India news national news yogi adityanath

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK