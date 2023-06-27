Youtuber Devraj Patel dies in road accident, accused truck driver detained

The accused driver whose truck hit the two-wheeler of YouTuber Devraj Patel leading to his death on Monday has been detained, police said

The accused driver whose truck hit the two-wheeler of YouTuber Devraj Patel leading to his death on Monday has been detained, police said.

YouTuber, popularly known for his punchline 'Dil se bura lagta hai bhai' died in a road accident that took place in Raipur on Monday.

While speaking to ANI, CSP Manoj Dhruv said," Devraj Patel, hailing from Mahasamund district, along with his friend met with an accident after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck in the outskirts of Raipur."

"Devraj died in the mishap while his friend escaped with minor injuries," he added.

The incident took place in the Labhandih area under Telibandha police station limits.

Police have detained the accused truck driver and the truck involved in the accident has been seized.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

In this regard, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel expressed condolences and said that the loss of such amazing talent at this young age is very sad.

"Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti," CM Baghel tweeted.

