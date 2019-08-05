Jammu and Kashmir news Live updates: Article 370 scrapped, J-K now a union territory

Aug 05, 2019, 20:11 IST Changing Kashmir status within India's rights: Experts Scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two are entirely an internal matter and within India's sovereign rights, and Pakistan's approaching the UN or any world power will not be of any relevance, said experts on Monday. Pakistan has strongly condemned the move and rejected India's announcement on the status of Jammu and Kashmir and said it will "exercise all possible options to counter it".

Aug 05, 2019, 19:15 IST Kashmir's mainstream politicians, including two former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Lone, were placed under house arrest at midnight. After the government's move to revoke Article 370, the big worry now is that street protests could erupt in the Valley triggering a fresh wave of unrest against the decision even though there is huge deployment of security forces across J&K. How the government is going to deal with the aftermath and arrest a possible law and order problem remains the main question now.

Aug 05, 2019, 19:00 IST In the last fortnight, people in Kashmir frantically stocked up supplies and medicines fearing the worst. All this while there was no clarity from the government which triggered uncertainty and anxiety among the people. But on Sunday night, there was a massive security lockdown in Kashmir. The administration passed orders restricting the movement of people while telephone lines, internet and cable TV were also shut.

Aug 05, 2019, 18:45 IST The sudden calling off of the pilgrimage fuelled speculation of a possible government clamp down. The order also created panic among Kashmiris who sensed that the government of India might be preparing for a big move which would also mean the scrapping of the special status enjoyed by the state.

Aug 05, 2019, 18:30 IST Subsequently, the Jammu and Kashmir administration last week issued unprecedented orders cancelling the Amarnath Yatra midway. The order categorically asked tourists to leave Kashmir. The order read, "Keeping in view the largest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir valley in the interest of safety and security of tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary steps to return as soon as possible."

Aug 05, 2019, 18:15 IST Kashmir cut off due to curfew, communication blackout A curfew and a total communication blackout are in place in Kashmir with the government on Monday proposing to revoke Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. With a communication shutdown in place, the majority of the Kashmiris are still unaware of the decision on their fate. Kashmir has remained in the grip of tension for the last 10 days with the Central government deploying thousands of paramilitary troops in the state without any clarification for the build-up.

Aug 05, 2019, 18:06 IST Earlier, Yuva Sena President Aditya U. Thackeray said: "Historic day for India. (Art.) 370 scrapped, and Jammu & Kashmir now truly a part of India." He said it as "the path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by citizens and not anti-national elements has been paved".

Aug 05, 2019, 18:05 IST Complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision, Thackeray urged all opposition parties to set aside their political differences and support it in the interest of the nation.

Aug 05, 2019, 18:03 IST Bal Thackeray's dream fulfilled, says Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Monday enthusiastically welcomed the Centre's decision to scrap the Constitution's Article 370, conferring special status for Jammu & Kashmir, saying "it fulfils the dream of the party founder-patriarch, the late Bal Thackeray". "Shiv Sena has been long fighting for this. If Balasaheb had been alive today, he would have been very happy... His dream has come true with this," Thackeray told media persons at his home. While Independence Day (August 15) is coming, with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, the country has secured "full independence", he added.

Aug 05, 2019, 17:45 IST TDP member K. Ravindra Kumar declared party's support to Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah. He hoped that the Centre's move would relieve people of the border state from tension and insecurity and facilitate their development.

Aug 05, 2019, 17:30 IST TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu tweeted in this regard... Telugu Desam Party supports the Union Govt as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K.#Article370 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 5, 2019

Aug 05, 2019, 17:15 IST TDP backs scrapping of Article 370 The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has backed the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh extended its support to the major announcements made by the Centre on Monday.

Aug 05, 2019, 17:07 IST JD-U leader appeals Nitish to review stand on Article 370 Janata Dal-United leader Ajay Alok appealed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the party president, to reconsider opposition to revocation of Article 370, and said the party should review its stand. "In the interest of the country, I appeal Kumar to reconsider the JD-U's stand on Article 370 and support its scrapping," Alok, former JD-U spokesperson, said. Nitish Kumar has said repeatedly the JD-U was not with the BJP on the move to do away with Article 370.

Aug 05, 2019, 16:42 IST Speaking to ANI, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Article 370: You can bring it to Parliament, you can have a discussion, if 2/3rd majority is available in both Houses then you change the Constitution, you can do away with 35A, 370 or whatever but doing it unilaterally like this, without consultation with Kashmiri people, political parties or without taking it through Parliament, this is against the very essence of the Constitution.

Aug 05, 2019, 16:24 IST As mentioned by ANI on Twitter, P Chidambaram, Congress said: Momentarily you may think you have scored a victory, but you are wrong and history will prove you to be wrong. Future generations will realize what a grave mistake this house is making today.

Aug 05, 2019, 16:11 IST Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan stated this in the Rajya Sabha: The NCP will abstain from voting on this bill.

Aug 05, 2019, 15:58 IST Speaking to ANI, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, said, "Constitution of India had been rewritten without following any legal provisions. Such a historic decision should not have been taken and pushed through in this arbitrary manner."

Aug 05, 2019, 15:48 IST Saurabh Bhardwaj of AAP told ANI: We support decisions that are taken by the Centre in the country's interest&we oppose if decisions are not in the country's interest. It is not right to compare Delhi and Jammu&Kashmir. Kashmir's overall situation is way different from Delhi's.

Aug 05, 2019, 15:35 IST Watch video: Shiv Sena party workers celebrate by distributing sweets in Mumbai after Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped today Mumbai: Shiv Sena party members distribute sweets after Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the government.



Aug 05, 2019, 15:25 IST ANI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K: We welcome the courageous step by govt. This was very essential for interest of J&K as well as the entire country. Rising from selfish motives&political differences, everyone should welcome & support this move

Aug 05, 2019, 15:13 IST As per reports by news agency, ANI, NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit Kashmir valley today along with a few senior security officials in order to review the situation on ground. NSA Doval had earlier visited Srinagar in last week of July before the implementation of decision to revoke Article 370.

Aug 05, 2019, 15:07 IST According to ANI, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Article 370: As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Aug 05, 2019, 14:50 IST Here is a look at the Constitution (Application to Jammu Kashmir) Order, 2019 The constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) order 2019.#JammuAndKashmir #Article370 pic.twitter.com/5jhjwHDAmR — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 5, 2019

Aug 05, 2019, 14:41 IST Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader, said that Jammu and Kashmir politicians have over enjoyed Article 35-A and that it should no longer be continued. Raut's statement comes as Amit Shah moved in Rajya Sabha a resolution to scrap Article 370 for Parliament's approval. The said article gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from rest of India from buying land in the state.

Aug 05, 2019, 14:24 IST Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti called it the "darkest day in Indian democracy". She also said that a "unilateral decision" of the Central government to scrap Article 370 is "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

Aug 05, 2019, 14:23 IST Shiv Sena workers took to the streets of Mumbai to distribute some sweets after the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha today. Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers distribute sweets after resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/zDEgDkVqLx — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Aug 05, 2019, 14:09 IST DMK President MK Stalin spoke to ANI and shared his views on Article 370. He said, "Without consulting people of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been taken away. Democracy has been murdered. AIADMK is also supporting the decision which is condemnable."

Aug 05, 2019, 13:56 IST Addressing the news on Jammu and Kashmir, GN Azad told ANI, "A border state, which is culturally, geographically, historically&politically different was bound together by Article 370. Drunk in power&to get votes, BJP govt scrapped 3-4 things. They've cut off head of the country. Political parties will fight&stand with J&K"

Aug 05, 2019, 13:39 IST According to news agency ANI, Sharad Pawar, NCP said, "I think Govt of India should have taken them (leaders of the valley) into confidence which unfortunately the govt didn't do. And then they should have taken the decision (to revoke 370)."

Aug 05, 2019, 13:27 IST According to ANI, Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee also spoke on the Bill moved in Rajya Sabha today, to revoke Article 370. Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee on Bill moved in Rajya Sabha today, to revoke Article 370: I don't think there is anything revolutionary here. It's a political decision even though it is not a wise decision. pic.twitter.com/3HIYPLB0w6 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Aug 05, 2019, 13:08 IST Shiv Sena party workers celebrate outside Sena Bhavan in Dadar after the government announced scrapping of Article 370 Shiv-Sena party members celebrate after government scraps Article 370 for #JammuAndKashmir



Aug 05, 2019, 13:01 IST According to ANI on Twitter, BJD MP, Prasanna Acharya in the Rajya Sabha said, "In real sense today, Jammu & Kashmir has become a part of India. My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us nation is first."

Aug 05, 2019, 12:57 IST Sushma Swaraj took to social media site Twitter to share her views on the recent development on Jammu Kashmir calling it a 'bold and historic decision' à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¸à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯. à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤·à¥à¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ - à¤à¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤¨à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¤¨.

Aug 05, 2019, 12:49 IST According to reports by news agency IANS, Leader of Opposition Azad said: "By revoking Article 370 that accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP government has murdered the Constitution of India. We stand by the Constitution of India... We are willing to give up our lives for the Constitution, but we condemn any act against the Constitution."

Aug 05, 2019, 12:40 IST Arun Jaitley says 'historical blunder corrected' Member of Parliament, Arun Jaitley took to micro-blogging website Twitter to post the following on Jammu Kashmir news. Jaitley went on to praise Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in his tweet. My complements to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for correcting a historical blunder. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

Aug 05, 2019, 12:37 IST According to reports from news agency ANI, around 8,000 paramilitary troops airlifted and moved in from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and other parts of India to the Kashmir valley. Troops induction is still going on.

Aug 05, 2019, 12:27 IST According to ANI Twitter, Amit Shah stated, "This is not the first time, Congress in 1952 and 1962 amended article 370 through similar process. So instead of protesting please let me speak and have a discussion, all your doubts and misunderstandings will be cleared, I am ready to answer all your questions."

Aug 05, 2019, 12:09 IST Many Members of Parliament began to protest in the premises after the resolution to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was moved by Amit Shah on August 5. PDP's RS MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway&MM Fayaz protest in Parliament premises after resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved by HM in Rajya Sabha; The 2 PDP MPs were asked to go out of the House after they attempted to tear the constitution. MM Fayaz also tore his kurta in protest pic.twitter.com/BtalUZMNCo — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Aug 05, 2019, 12:07 IST Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: Under the umbrella of Article 370 three families looted J&K for yrs. Leader of Opposition (GN Azad) said Article 370 connected J&K to India, it's not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed J&K Instrument of Accession on 27 Oct 1947, Article 370 came in 1954

Aug 05, 2019, 12:05 IST The meeting came after political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone, were placed under house arrest as strict restrictions were imposed in the Kashmir Valley from early Monday morning.

Aug 05, 2019, 12:01 IST Amit Shah's announcement had a huge massive uproar in the Upper House with opposition MPs protesting in the Well of the House.

Aug 05, 2019, 11:58 IST Amit Shah also stated that References to Sadar-i-Riyasat of Jammu And Kashmir shall be construed as references to Governor of State

Aug 05, 2019, 11:51 IST News agency ANI took to social media site Twitter to post an update which stated that Amit Shah announced that Jammu and Kashmir will be union territories with legislature while Ladakh to be union territory without legislature HM Amit Shah: Jammu and Kashmir to be a union territory with legislature and Ladakh to be union territory without legislature pic.twitter.com/nsEL5Lr15h — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Aug 05, 2019, 11:47 IST Amit Shah said, "Shah said: "I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1)."