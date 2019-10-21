Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: 55.39 per cent voter turnout in state till 6 pm

Oct 21, 2019, 18:36 IST Voting ends in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Oct 21, 2019, 18:27 IST Candidates went all out to ensure that they reach out to as many people in their constituency as possible. They spent a considerable amount of money on printing pamphlets, booking halls for events, arranging for videographers and purchasing tea and snacks. Read more: Assembly polls: Candidates loosen purse strings for campaigning

Oct 21, 2019, 18:05 IST The voter turnout in Maharashtra till 6 pm is 55.39 per cent while in Haryana it is 61.72 per cent.

Oct 21, 2019, 17:40 IST Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh exercised his vote and posed for the media. Pic/Yogen Shah

Oct 21, 2019, 17:23 IST The voter turnout in Maharashtra came out to be 48.79 percent till 5 pm

Oct 21, 2019, 17:14 IST Bobby Deol and his wife cast their vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Oct 21, 2019, 17:09 IST Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Chief Praveen Pardeshi also cast his vote in Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

Oct 21, 2019, 17:03 IST Maanyata Dutt casts her vote in Bandra, Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah

Oct 21, 2019, 16:44 IST Anushka Sharma exercised her right to vote with her family at Aram Nagar ground in Versova. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Oct 21, 2019, 16:38 IST Voter turnout in Dindoshi was the highest while the lowest was recorded in Bandra west.

Oct 21, 2019, 16:09 IST The voter turnout in Maharashtra came out to be 43.67 per cent till 4 pm.

Oct 21, 2019, 16:02 IST Mumbai suburban collector Mr.Milind Borikar voting and appealing for votes

Oct 21, 2019, 15:56 IST Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor poses for the media after voting. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Oct 21, 2019, 15:45 IST Rishi Kapoor cast his vote at St Anne High School in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Oct 21, 2019, 15:38 IST Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan in Bandra to cast their vote. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Oct 21, 2019, 15:33 IST Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor exercised her right to vote. She also got her son, Taimur Ali Khan with her. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Oct 21, 2019, 15:16 IST The voter turnout in Maharashtra till 3 pm is 34.31 per cent.

Oct 21, 2019, 15:08 IST Paresh Rawal exercised his franchise to vote. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Oct 21, 2019, 15:04 IST Indian film actress Sherlyn Chopra casts her vote. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Oct 21, 2019, 15:02 IST Vinod Kambli with his Wife Andre at Voting Booth to cast for Assembly Election on 21st October 2019. Pic/Prakash Parsekar

Oct 21, 2019, 14:05 IST Maharashtra election live update: As polls are underway, EC seizes Rs 2.5 crore, nabs 38 Thane district's Election Commission officers have seized Rs 2.5 crore cash from several distributors so far. A complaint has also been filed to the IT department about 38 people who were found with more than Rs. 10 lakh cash each. The commission's routine swings into full action as soon as election dates draw closer. The EC deploys around 103 quick response teams, flying squads and other units to nab movement and distribution of unaccounted cash and goods across constituencies. (Read more)

Oct 21, 2019, 14:02 IST Smriti poses with nonagenarian to urge voters Union Minister Smriti Irani cast her vote and urged people to exercise their right to vote. "I have been staying here for the past 20 years...In this festival of democracy, I would like to appeal to everyone to come out and vote," Irani told ANI. Standing next to a nonagenarian man, Irani said, "Today's hero is Khanna ji. He had served in the Army. He is 93 and came out to vote. It is an inspiration, request people to come out and vote, If at 93 he can vote, who is stopping you? (Photo: ANI)

Oct 21, 2019, 13:49 IST People will support us: Ramdas Athavale Republican Party President Ramdas Athawale cast his vote and asked citizens to particpate in large numbers. On Monday, Athawale expressed confidence over the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI alliance and said they will win around 230-240 seats in the state elections. There are 289 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. "We had kept in front of the people what all work we did in the last five years and are planning to do in the next five years. That's why, I feel people will support us and the alliance will win 230-240 seats," Athawale told ANI.

Oct 21, 2019, 13:38 IST Bollywood celebrities get inked Actor Govind and his wife, singer, song-writer Kailash Kher, actors Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Isha Koppikar with mother show their inked fingers. (Photo: Satej Shinde) (Photo: Satej Shinde) (Photo: Sneha Kharabe) (Photo: Manjeet Thakur) (Photo: Manjeet Thakur)

Oct 21, 2019, 13:15 IST Bollywood celebrities urge citizens to exercise their right Actors Vivek Oberoi and his family, and actress HemaMalini cast their vote. (Photos: Pallav Paliwal)

Oct 21, 2019, 13:06 IST Rains play spoilsport in Baramati As rains play spoilsport on voting day and make the polling area mucky, officials line up trucks for people to reach the booth in Pune's Baramati.

Oct 21, 2019, 12:48 IST Minister Of State Avinash Mahatekar with his 90-year-old mother at a polling booth in Kurla. Students from various schools volunteered to help the differently-abled and elders.

Oct 21, 2019, 12:45 IST Have you cast your vote? asks top cop IPS Vinoy Chaubey (Join commissioner of Mumbai Police law and order ) casts his vote.

Oct 21, 2019, 12:43 IST Sohail Khan, wife get inked Sohail Khan and wife Seema cast their vote at St Anne's school, Bandra. (Photo: Sneha Kharabe)

Oct 21, 2019, 12:38 IST Urmila Matondkar after casting her vote.

Oct 21, 2019, 12:36 IST Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and their son Arjun cast their vote at a polling booth in Bandra (West). "Happy to have voted & fulfilled my responsibility. Let’s turn out in large numbers to vote & be part of a vibrant democracy," Sachin tweeted. (Photo: Atul Kamble)

Oct 21, 2019, 12:19 IST Voter turnout in Mumbai till 11am Altogether 13.63 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first four hours in Maharashtra, after polling for the 288 Assembly seats began at 7 am on Monday. While Borivali recorded 9.55% voter turnout till 11am, Charkop saw 12.68% voters in the first four hours.

Oct 21, 2019, 12:09 IST Vote is your most powerful voice: Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and leader Aaditya Thackeray cast their vote. Aadfitya is debuting from the Worli constituency this year. "We have voted. Have you? Do step out and vote today! This is the most powerful voice we have. This is that moment that defines governance and the future of the State," Aaditya tweeted after he got inked. (Photo: Pallav Paliwal)

Oct 21, 2019, 11:57 IST EC app faces issues, voters inconvenienced The Election Commission (EC) app was not of great help to voters, as they could not find their names in the regular voting booths. One of the regular issues at many voting centres was people not being able to find their names in the list. Generally, help desks set up by different political parties nearby voting centres are of great help. These help-desks use the EC app to locate voters' names missing from the list. But owing to glitches in the app, many voters were left disappointed. (Read more)

Oct 21, 2019, 11:49 IST Vote for development, says Poonam Mahajan BJP's Poonam Mahajan casts her vote. She urged voters to vote for development and stregthen democracy. (Photo: Arita Sarkar)

Oct 21, 2019, 11:44 IST Vote keeping issues in mind: RSS chief Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday advised voters to choose their representatives in the Maharashtra Assembly elections after taking all issues into consideration. After casting vote for the Nagpur Central constituency, Bhagwat said, "It is the voters' responsibility to choose their representatives. Every election is important and 100 per cent voters' turnout should there. People should vote in keeping their issues in mind." (Photo: Pradeep Dhivar)

Oct 21, 2019, 11:36 IST Prem Chopra and his wife cast his vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. (Photos: Sneha Kharabe)

Oct 21, 2019, 11:32 IST Lyricist Gulzar, his daughter Meghna Gulzar cast their vote at St Anne's high school in Bandra. (Photos: Sneha Karabe)

Oct 21, 2019, 11:26 IST Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde along with his family after voting in Thane.

Oct 21, 2019, 11:25 IST Hitendra thakur with son Kshitij Thakur and wife Pravina Thakur cast their vote at Virar West. (Photo: Nimesh Dave)

Oct 21, 2019, 11:20 IST Fadnavis casts his vote Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta and mother Sarita cast their votes at a booth in Nagpur. Fadnavis is contesting from Nagpur South West constituency. (Photo: ANI)

Oct 21, 2019, 11:01 IST Vote against thoe who spread hatred: Abu Azmi President of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra cast his vote on Monday. He urged citizens to go out and vote. "Voting is our right and responsibility. Every vote matters and you should use your vote against those who spread hatred and encourage unemployment," Azmi tweeted. (Photo: Gaurav Sarkar)

Oct 21, 2019, 10:53 IST Deshmukh family casts their vote Riteish shared a photo of their inked fingers on Instagram and said, "We have voted in #Latur.... I urge every voter to go out and vote."



Oct 21, 2019, 10:45 IST Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat cast his vote with his family.

Oct 21, 2019, 10:39 IST Madhuri Dixirt Nene casts her vote at Gandhi Shiksha Bhavan, Juhu. (Photo: Satej Shinde)

Oct 21, 2019, 10:18 IST NCP chief arrives in Tardeo NCP chief Sharad Pawar with his son-in-law Sadanand shule and daughter Revati cast their vote at a BMC school in Tardeo. (Photo: Bipin Kokate) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief @PawarSpeaks arrive at Tardeo to cast his vote. #ElectionsWithMidday #MaharashtraElections2019 #VoteKarMaharashtra



Oct 21, 2019, 10:10 IST BJP's candidate from Sion Koliwada Captain R Tamil Selvan casts his vote at Antop Hill, Cement Ground. (Photo: Anurag Kamble)

Oct 21, 2019, 10:02 IST BJP's Kirit Somaiya casts vote with family Vice President of BJP Maharashtra cast his vote with his 87-year-old mother Gunawanti Somaiya and his family at Tarun Utkarsh School, Mulund.

Oct 21, 2019, 09:57 IST Students lend a helping hand Class 9 students of Shri IJ Patel High School's volunteer at the polling booth in Gandhi Shiksha Bhavan, Juhu. (Photo:Satej Shinde)

Oct 21, 2019, 09:50 IST Aamir Khan, Prasoon Joshi reach polling booth in Bandra Former tennis player Mahesh Bhupati, wife and actor cast their votes at St Anne's school in Bandra. Actor Amit Khan, too, was spotted at the same booth, while director Prasoon Joshi stepped out early to cast his vote. (Photo: Sneha Kharabe) (Photo: Sneha Kharabe) (Priya Dutt with husband Owen Roncon. (Photo: Sneha Kharabe)

Oct 21, 2019, 09:44 IST Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Creches will be provided at polling stations across Mumbai About 1,547 creches will be provided in 36 constituencies of Mumbai and suburban district and 3,351 anganwadi sevikas will be deployed for further assistance. As per data, of the total 96 lakh voters in the Mumbai, 46 lakh are women. (Read More) (Photo: Prajakta Kasale)

Oct 21, 2019, 09:43 IST A differently-abled voter casts his vote at a polling booth. (Photo: Satej Shinde)

#WATCH Mumbai: Specially-abled husband & wife leave after casting their vote at a polling booth in Juhu. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/0pzMP0kZ7V — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019 45-year-old Deepak Nagrani casts his vote in Bandra. (Photo: Sneha Kharabe) 86-year-old Anand Mehta outside the polling booth. (Photo: Sneha Kharabe)

Oct 21, 2019, 09:23 IST NCP's Parful Patel urges youth to vote in large numbers Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel and his wife Varsha cast their votes at a polling booth in the Gondia assembly constituency. Gopal Agarwal from BJP and Amar Varade from Congress are contesting from this constituency. In a tweet, Patel said, "Voting is an integral part of our democracy. It is a meaningful way to express ourselves and support the issues we care about. So I urge all citizens, especially young voters to vote in large numbers. Vote for a stable & strong Maharashtra."

Oct 21, 2019, 09:21 IST Actors Ravi Kishan, Padmini Kolhapure cast votes Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure cast their vote at a polling booth in Goregaon. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls: Actor & BJP MP from Gorakhpur (UP) Ravi Kishan & actress Padmini Kolhapure cast their votes at polling booths in Mumbai's Goregaon & Andheri (West) constituency, respectively. pic.twitter.com/U1tKD18sYM — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Oct 21, 2019, 09:16 IST Bollywood celebrities cast their vote in Bandra. Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao and director Kunal Kohli were among the early voters in Bandra. Kohli cast his vote at St Anne's School in Bandra. (Photos: Sneha Kharabe)

Oct 21, 2019, 09:10 IST Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Avinash Jadhav casts his vote with family in Thane. He is fighting against incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Sanjay Kelkar. (Photos: Sameer Markande)

Oct 21, 2019, 09:01 IST BJP's sitting MP Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North Constituency casts his vote.

Oct 21, 2019, 08:40 IST Voting is an integral part of democracy: Fadnavis As polls in Maharashtra are underway, Fadnavis says, "Voting is our Right, Voting is our Duty, And voting is an integral part of democracy. DO VOTE!"

Oct 21, 2019, 08:30 IST NCP's Supriya Sule, family cast their vote Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule casts her vote in Baramati along with her family. Her cousin and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar from this constituency. Also read: Ashish Shelar, Ashok Chavan, Ajit Pawar among early voters

Oct 21, 2019, 08:25 IST Vote to maintain a stable, honest government, says Amit Shah "Every vote is important for choosing the government that realizes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's dream of 'Swaraj' as the basis of development and poor welfare. I appeal to brothers and sisters in Maharashtra to vote to maintain a stable and honest government in the state," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted for Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Oct 21, 2019, 08:22 IST Vote for your state's development: Nitin Gadkari Union Minister Nitin Gadkari cast his vote in Napur along with his family. He urged citizens of Maharashtra to go out and vote for development of the state. (Photo: Pradeep Dhivar)

Oct 21, 2019, 08:17 IST Vote for development, good governance, says Piyush Goyal Goyal said he is confident that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats. "The opposition has lost all credibility and is nowhere in the contest. People are with Modi ji and Fadnavis ji," he said. A vote is the most effective way to exercise our democratic rights & contribute to India’s future.



I urge everyone in Maharashtra and Haryana to vote for development, good governance and security for every Indian. #BigWinForBJP — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 21, 2019

Oct 21, 2019, 08:10 IST I cast my vote for continued development of our Bandra- Khar-Santacruz and state! I urge all citizens to vote and exercise your constitutional right, Ashish Shelar said on Monday after casting his vote.

Oct 21, 2019, 08:01 IST Maharashtra assembly polls 2019: Modi urges voters to turnout in record numbers Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2019

Oct 21, 2019, 07:52 IST Maharashtra election today: These people will be voting today. What about you? The right to vote empowers a democracy and it is why employees get leave to exercise this right. But, while some of us tend to be 'lethargic' about it, there are those who will not let anything come between them and this right. mid-day spoke to a few such voters — centenarians, teenagers, the bedridden, who are thrilled about going out and voting. (Read more)

Oct 21, 2019, 07:48 IST Maharashtra assembly polls, Mumbai: Actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote for the Andheri West constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/mr5ATyZZIY — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Oct 21, 2019, 07:45 IST Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar, casts his vote. He is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar.

Oct 21, 2019, 07:37 IST Maharashtra election live news: Today's weather forecast may have some bad news for voters. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Palghar, Thane and Mumbai are likely to witness rain/thunder shower today. Tomorrow, 21 Oct, cloudy sky with intermiitent rains likely in mumbai and around.

Interiors mod rains in parts Marathwada and M Mah. pic.twitter.com/bChtbbosnH — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) October 20, 2019 Also Read: Will rain ruin voting day today?

Oct 21, 2019, 07:32 IST Julio Riberio casts his vote in Worli Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro after casting his vote for the Worli Assembly constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/J1kMViiwkr — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019