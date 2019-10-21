MENU

Live Blog

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: 55.39 per cent voter turnout in state till 6 pm

Oct 21, 2019, 20:51 IST | Check for updates

Maharashtra legislative assembly polls, 2019: Polling began on Monday morning in all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra where 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray. The voting commenced at 7 am and it ended at 6 pm

  • Oct 21, 2019, 19:49 IST

    A lot of people from Bollywood, politics, sports came forward to cast their vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. 

    Also read: Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, Aamir Khan, Priya Dutt vote

  • Oct 21, 2019, 18:36 IST

    Voting ends in Maharashtra and Haryana.

  • Oct 21, 2019, 18:27 IST

    Candidates went all out to ensure that they reach out to as many people in their constituency as possible. They spent a considerable amount of money on printing pamphlets, booking halls for events, arranging for videographers and purchasing tea and snacks. 

    Read more: Assembly polls: Candidates loosen purse strings for campaigning

  • Oct 21, 2019, 18:05 IST

    The voter turnout in Maharashtra till 6 pm is 55.39 per cent while in Haryana it is 61.72 per cent.

  • Oct 21, 2019, 17:40 IST

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh exercised his vote and posed for the media. Pic/Yogen Shah

    Ranveer

  • Oct 21, 2019, 17:23 IST

    The voter turnout in Maharashtra came out to be 48.79 percent till 5 pm

  • Oct 21, 2019, 17:14 IST

    Bobby Deol and his wife cast their vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

    Bobby

  • Oct 21, 2019, 17:09 IST

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Chief Praveen Pardeshi also cast his vote in Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

    BMC chief

  • Oct 21, 2019, 17:03 IST

    Maanyata Dutt casts her vote in Bandra, Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah

    Maanyata

  • Oct 21, 2019, 16:44 IST

    Anushka Sharma exercised her right to vote with her family at Aram Nagar ground in Versova. Pic/Nimesh Dave

    Anushka

  • Oct 21, 2019, 16:38 IST

    Voter turnout in Dindoshi was the highest while the lowest was recorded in Bandra west.

  • Oct 21, 2019, 16:09 IST

    The voter turnout in Maharashtra came out to be 43.67 per cent till 4 pm.

  • Oct 21, 2019, 16:02 IST

    Mumbai suburban collector Mr.Milind Borikar voting and appealing for votes

  • Oct 21, 2019, 15:56 IST

    Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor poses for the media after voting. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

    Arjun

  • Oct 21, 2019, 15:45 IST

    Rishi Kapoor cast his vote at St Anne High School in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

    Rishi Kapoor

  • Oct 21, 2019, 15:38 IST

    Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan in Bandra to cast their vote. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

    Shahrukh Khan

  • Oct 21, 2019, 15:33 IST

    Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor exercised her right to vote. She also got her son, Taimur Ali Khan with her. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

    Kareena

  • Oct 21, 2019, 15:16 IST

    The voter turnout in Maharashtra till 3 pm is 34.31 per cent.

  • Oct 21, 2019, 15:08 IST

    Paresh Rawal exercised his franchise to vote. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

    Paresh

  • Oct 21, 2019, 15:04 IST

    Indian film actress Sherlyn Chopra casts her vote. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

    Sherlyn Chopra

  • Oct 21, 2019, 15:02 IST

    Vinod Kambli with his Wife Andre at Voting Booth to cast for Assembly Election on 21st October 2019. Pic/Prakash Parsekar

    Vinod Kambli

  • Oct 21, 2019, 14:17 IST

    Deepika Padukone casts her vote at St Anne's High School in Bandra. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    (Photo: Sneha Kharabe) 

    View photos: Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, Aamir Khan, Priya Dutt vote

  • Oct 21, 2019, 14:05 IST

    Maharashtra election live update: As polls are underway, EC seizes Rs 2.5 crore, nabs 38 

    Thane district's Election Commission officers have seized Rs 2.5 crore cash from several distributors so far. A complaint has also been filed to the IT department about 38 people who were found with more than Rs. 10 lakh cash each. The commission's routine swings into full action as soon as election dates draw closer. The EC deploys around 103 quick response teams, flying squads and other units to nab movement and distribution of unaccounted cash and goods across constituencies. (Read more)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 14:02 IST

    Smriti poses with nonagenarian to urge voters

    Union Minister Smriti Irani cast her vote and urged people to exercise their right to vote. "I have been staying here for the past 20 years...In this festival of democracy, I would like to appeal to everyone to come out and vote," Irani told ANI. Standing next to a nonagenarian man, Irani said, "Today's hero is Khanna ji. He had served in the Army. He is 93 and came out to vote. It is an inspiration, request people to come out and vote, If at 93 he can vote, who is stopping you?

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    (Photo: ANI)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 13:49 IST

    People will support us: Ramdas Athavale

    Republican Party President Ramdas Athawale cast his vote and asked citizens to particpate in large numbers. On Monday, Athawale expressed confidence over the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI alliance and said they will win around 230-240 seats in the state elections. There are 289 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. "We had kept in front of the people what all work we did in the last five years and are planning to do in the next five years. That's why, I feel people will support us and the alliance will win 230-240 seats," Athawale told ANI. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 13:38 IST

    Bollywood celebrities get inked 

    Actor Govind and his wife, singer, song-writer Kailash Kher, actors Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Isha Koppikar with mother show their inked fingers. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Satej Shinde)

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    (Photo: Satej Shinde)

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    (Photo: Sneha Kharabe)

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    (Photo: Manjeet Thakur)

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    (Photo: Manjeet Thakur)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 13:15 IST

    Bollywood celebrities urge citizens to exercise their right

    Actors Vivek Oberoi and his family, and actress HemaMalini cast their vote. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photos: Pallav Paliwal)

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 13:06 IST

    Rains play spoilsport in Baramati

    As rains play spoilsport on voting day and make the polling area mucky, officials line up trucks for people to reach the booth in Pune's Baramati.

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 12:48 IST

    Minister Of State Avinash Mahatekar with his 90-year-old mother at a polling booth in Kurla. Students from various schools volunteered to help the differently-abled and elders. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 12:45 IST

    Have you cast your vote? asks top cop

    IPS Vinoy Chaubey (Join commissioner of Mumbai Police law and order ) casts his vote.

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 12:43 IST

    Sohail Khan, wife get inked

    Sohail Khan and wife Seema cast their vote at St Anne's school, Bandra.

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Sneha Kharabe)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 12:38 IST

    Urmila Matondkar after casting her vote. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 12:36 IST

    Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and their son Arjun cast their vote at a polling booth in Bandra (West). "Happy to have voted & fulfilled my responsibility. Let’s turn out in large numbers to vote & be part of a vibrant democracy," Sachin tweeted. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Atul Kamble)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 12:25 IST

    Festival of Democracy, says Dia Mirza 

  • Oct 21, 2019, 12:23 IST

    Varun Dhawan casts his vote at St Joseph's high school. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Satej Shinde)


  • Oct 21, 2019, 12:19 IST

    Voter turnout in Mumbai till 11am

    Altogether 13.63 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first four hours in Maharashtra, after polling for the 288 Assembly seats began at 7 am on Monday. While Borivali recorded 9.55% voter turnout till 11am, Charkop saw 12.68% voters in the first four hours.

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 12:09 IST

    Vote is your most powerful voice: Aaditya Thackeray

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and leader Aaditya Thackeray cast their vote. Aadfitya is debuting from the Worli constituency this year. "We have voted. Have you? Do step out and vote today! This is the most powerful voice we have. This is that moment that defines governance and the future of the State," Aaditya tweeted after he got inked.

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Pallav Paliwal)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 11:57 IST

    EC app faces issues, voters inconvenienced 

    The Election Commission (EC) app was not of great help to voters, as they could not find their names in the regular voting booths. One of the regular issues at many voting centres was people not being able to find their names in the list. Generally, help desks set up by different political parties nearby voting centres are of great help. These help-desks use the EC app to locate voters' names missing from the list. But owing to glitches in the app, many voters were left disappointed. (Read more)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 11:55 IST

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray casts his vote with family in Dadar. 

  • Oct 21, 2019, 11:53 IST

  • Oct 21, 2019, 11:49 IST

    Vote for development, says Poonam Mahajan

    BJP's Poonam Mahajan casts her vote. She urged voters to vote for development and stregthen democracy. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Arita Sarkar)


  • Oct 21, 2019, 11:44 IST

    Vote keeping issues in mind: RSS chief 

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday advised voters to choose their representatives in the Maharashtra Assembly elections after taking all issues into consideration. After casting vote for the Nagpur Central constituency, Bhagwat said, "It is the voters' responsibility to choose their representatives. Every election is important and 100 per cent voters' turnout should there. People should vote in keeping their issues in mind."

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    (Photo: Pradeep Dhivar)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 11:36 IST

    Prem Chopra and his wife cast his vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra.

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photos: Sneha Kharabe)

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 11:32 IST

    Lyricist Gulzar, his daughter Meghna Gulzar cast their vote at St Anne's high school in Bandra.

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    (Photos: Sneha Karabe)

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 11:26 IST

    Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde along with his family after voting in Thane. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 11:25 IST

    Hitendra thakur with son Kshitij Thakur and wife Pravina Thakur cast their vote at Virar West. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Nimesh Dave)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 11:20 IST

    Fadnavis casts his vote

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta and mother Sarita cast their votes at a booth in Nagpur. Fadnavis is contesting from Nagpur South West constituency. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: ANI)


  • Oct 21, 2019, 11:01 IST

    Vote against thoe who spread hatred: Abu Azmi

    President of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra cast his vote on Monday. He urged citizens to go out and vote. "Voting is our right and responsibility. Every vote matters and you should use your vote against those who spread hatred and encourage unemployment," Azmi tweeted. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Gaurav Sarkar)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 10:53 IST

    Deshmukh family casts their vote

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    Riteish shared a photo of their inked fingers on Instagram and said, "We have voted in #Latur.... I urge every voter to go out and vote."

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls


  • Oct 21, 2019, 10:45 IST

    Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat cast his vote with his family. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 10:39 IST

    Madhuri Dixirt Nene casts her vote at Gandhi Shiksha Bhavan, Juhu. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Satej Shinde)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 10:18 IST

    NCP chief arrives in Tardeo

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar with his son-in-law Sadanand shule and daughter Revati cast their vote at a BMC school in Tardeo. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Bipin Kokate)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 10:10 IST

    BJP's candidate from Sion Koliwada Captain R Tamil Selvan casts his vote at Antop Hill, Cement Ground.

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Anurag Kamble)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 10:02 IST

    BJP's Kirit Somaiya casts vote with family

    Vice President of BJP Maharashtra cast his vote with his 87-year-old mother Gunawanti Somaiya and his family at Tarun Utkarsh School, Mulund. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 09:57 IST

    Students lend a helping hand 

    Class 9 students of Shri IJ Patel High School's volunteer at the polling booth in Gandhi Shiksha Bhavan, Juhu. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo:Satej Shinde)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 09:50 IST

    Aamir Khan, Prasoon Joshi reach polling booth in Bandra

    Former tennis player Mahesh Bhupati, wife and actor cast their votes at St Anne's school in Bandra. Actor Amit Khan, too, was spotted at the same booth, while director Prasoon Joshi stepped out early to cast his vote. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Sneha Kharabe)

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Sneha Kharabe)

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    (Priya Dutt with husband Owen Roncon. (Photo: Sneha Kharabe)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 09:44 IST

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Creches will be provided at polling stations across Mumbai

    About 1,547 creches will be provided in 36 constituencies of Mumbai and suburban district and 3,351 anganwadi sevikas will be deployed for further assistance. As per data, of the total 96 lakh voters in the Mumbai, 46 lakh are women. (Read More)

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    (Photo: Prajakta Kasale)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 09:43 IST

    A differently-abled voter casts his vote at a polling booth. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Satej Shinde)


  • Oct 21, 2019, 09:23 IST

    NCP's Parful Patel urges youth to vote in large numbers

    Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel and his wife Varsha cast their votes at a polling booth in the Gondia assembly constituency. Gopal Agarwal from BJP and Amar Varade from Congress are contesting from this constituency. In a tweet, Patel said, "Voting is an integral part of our democracy. It is a meaningful way to express ourselves and support the issues we care about. So I urge all citizens, especially young voters to vote in large numbers. Vote for a stable & strong Maharashtra."

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 09:21 IST

    Actors Ravi Kishan, Padmini Kolhapure cast votes

    Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure cast their vote at a polling booth in Goregaon.

  • Oct 21, 2019, 09:16 IST

    Bollywood celebrities cast their vote in Bandra.

    Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao and director Kunal Kohli were among the early voters in Bandra. Kohli cast his vote at St Anne's School in Bandra. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photos: Sneha Kharabe)

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 09:10 IST

    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Avinash Jadhav casts his vote with family in Thane. He is fighting against incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Sanjay Kelkar.  

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    (Photos: Sameer Markande) 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 09:01 IST

    BJP's sitting MP Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North Constituency casts his vote. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 08:40 IST

    Voting is an integral part of democracy: Fadnavis

    As polls in Maharashtra are underway, Fadnavis says, "Voting is our Right, Voting is our Duty, And voting is an integral part of democracy. DO VOTE!"

  • Oct 21, 2019, 08:30 IST

    NCP's Supriya Sule, family cast their vote

    Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule casts her vote in Baramati along with her family. Her cousin and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar from this constituency.

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

    Also read: Ashish Shelar, Ashok Chavan, Ajit Pawar among early voters

  • Oct 21, 2019, 08:25 IST

    Vote to maintain a stable, honest government, says Amit Shah

    "Every vote is important for choosing the government that realizes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's dream of 'Swaraj' as the basis of development and poor welfare. I appeal to brothers and sisters in Maharashtra to vote to maintain a stable and honest government in the state," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted for Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

  • Oct 21, 2019, 08:22 IST

    Vote for your state's development: Nitin Gadkari

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari cast his vote in Napur along with his family. He urged citizens of Maharashtra to go out and vote for development of the state. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: Pradeep Dhivar)

  • Oct 21, 2019, 08:17 IST

    Vote for development, good governance, says Piyush Goyal

    Goyal said he is confident that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats. "The opposition has lost all credibility and is nowhere in the contest. People are with Modi ji and Fadnavis ji," he said.

  • Oct 21, 2019, 08:10 IST

    I cast my vote for continued development of our Bandra- Khar-Santacruz and state! I urge all citizens to vote and exercise your constitutional right, Ashish Shelar said on Monday after casting his vote. 

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 08:01 IST

    Maharashtra assembly polls 2019: Modi urges voters to turnout in record numbers

  • Oct 21, 2019, 07:52 IST

    Maharashtra election today: These people will be voting today. What about you?

    The right to vote empowers a democracy and it is why employees get leave to exercise this right. But, while some of us tend to be 'lethargic' about it, there are those who will not let anything come between them and this right. mid-day spoke to a few such voters — centenarians, teenagers, the bedridden, who are thrilled about going out and voting. (Read more)

     

     

  • Oct 21, 2019, 07:48 IST

    Maharashtra assembly polls, Mumbai: Actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote for the Andheri West constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/mr5ATyZZIY

  • Oct 21, 2019, 07:45 IST

    Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar, casts his vote. He is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar.

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls

  • Oct 21, 2019, 07:37 IST

    Maharashtra election live news: Today's weather forecast may have some bad news for voters. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Palghar, Thane and Mumbai are likely to witness rain/thunder shower today.

    Also Read: Will rain ruin voting day today?

     

  • Oct 21, 2019, 07:32 IST

    Julio Riberio casts his vote in Worli

  • Oct 21, 2019, 07:24 IST

    Maharashtra Assembly Polls(Photo: ANI)

    Maharashtra assembly polls 2019: A voter casts his vote at booth number 244-250 for the Malabar Hill Assembly constituency. Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency. 

