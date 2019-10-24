Maharashtra Election Results 2019: BJP has emerged victorious in Haryana, Maharashtra

Oct 24, 2019, 22:05 IST The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will get a pair of brothers who will carry forward the legacy of their father, late Vilasrao Deshmukh, a two-time Congress chief minister. Vilasrao Deshmukh's sons Dhiraj won the Latur Rural assembly by a margin of 1.21 lakh votes. While his brother Amit was leading the Latur city seat by more than 40,000 votes over his nearest rival

Oct 24, 2019, 22:03 IST Shiv Sena candidate Dilip Bhausaheb Lande won the Chandivali constituency in north Mumbai by a margin of 409 votes. Lande's victory is the lowest victory margin by a candidate in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections which were held on October 21

Oct 24, 2019, 22:02 IST Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar won Baramati assembly constituency with a margin of 1.65 lakh votes. Pawar's victory is the highest victory margin recorded by a candidate in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Oct 24, 2019, 18:38 IST 'Maharashtra government committed to development' BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for reposing their faith in the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in the state. "Many thanks to the people of Maharashtra for posing their faith in the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Maharashtra government would be committed to the state's development and service to the people. Many congratulations to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP President Chandrakant Patil and the party workers," Shah tweeted.

Oct 24, 2019, 18:25 IST Ashok Chavan emerges victorious Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan defeats BJP's Shriniwas Gorthekar by 97,445 votes in Bhokar Assembly seat.

Oct 24, 2019, 18:10 IST Union Minister Nitin Gadkari thanked the people of Maharashtra for bringing the BJP-Shiv Sena government again. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: I express my gratitude to the people of Maharashtra & thank them for bringing back this govt once again. I extend my greetings to CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP President Amit Shah & PM Narendra Modi for this electoral victory. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/WOgpaMVxGw — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

Oct 24, 2019, 17:49 IST In Ghatkopar east, richest candidate in Maharashtra, BJP’s Parag Shah, wins with more than half the votes. He grabbed a total of 73054 votes which made for a 57 per cent share.

Oct 24, 2019, 17:38 IST In Colaba constituency, BJP's Rahul Suresh Narwekar was leading with 57,420 votes, while Congress' Ashok Arjunrao alias Bhai Jagtap had 41,225 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 17:24 IST Very happy that people blessed me, says Aaditya Thackeray Aditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena, on his victory from Worli assembly constituency: I am very happy that the people have blessed me with so much margin and so many votes. Aditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena, on his victory from Worli assembly constituency: I am very happy that the people have blessed me with so much margin and so many votes. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls https://t.co/oe6sotQp0x pic.twitter.com/iUVgb4sBry — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

Oct 24, 2019, 17:23 IST NCP's Ajit Pawar retains Baramati NCP leader Ajit Pawar retains Baramati Assembly seat for sixth term. The former Maharashtra deputy chief minister defeats BJP's Gopichand Padalkar by a margin of 1,65,265 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 16:48 IST Time to implement 50:50 formula: Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addreses media after Aaditya's win. "Being his father, I am proud of him. I am happy that the people gave him so much love," Uddav said. On the debate of who should be the Chief Minister, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the 50-50 formula was predecided. He added that discussions would be held on who the Chief Minister would be. Uddhav added that Maharashtra mandate is an eye-opener for many. He said Sena contested less seats on BJP's request, but they cannot be so accommodating always. Asked about CM's post, Shiv Sena said it was time to implement the 50:50 formula.

Oct 24, 2019, 16:40 IST Party workers celebrate as Fadnavis in the lead Maharashtra: Maharashtra Chief Minister & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at party office in Mumbai. As per official trends by the Election Commission, he is leading from Nagpur South West constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/2W63bVey1P — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

Oct 24, 2019, 16:18 IST Debutant Aaditya Thackeray wins big in Worli Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray became the first of his family in three generations to contest an election when the 27-year-old filed his nomination papers for the Worli assembly constituency for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Thackeray, who filed his nomination for the assembly polls amid much pomp and fanfare, won the Worli assembly constituency by 67,382 votes.

Photo: Aaditya Thackeray/Twitter

Oct 24, 2019, 16:16 IST Appreciate trust and faith of people: NCP's Supriya Sule As counting for the state assembly polls continued on Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said she appreciates the trust and faith of people. "I express absolute gratitude to people of Maharashtra for showing this faith in us," Sule said. The NCP so far has replaced ally Congress in the third position thanks to its strong performance in western Maharashtra.

Oct 24, 2019, 15:36 IST Tensions soar in Malad The situation has grown tense in the Malad constituency as BJP's Thakur Ramesh Singh continues to lead, but with a margin of only 296 votes. After the 15th round, Congress's Aslam Shaikh has received a total of 54,674 votes and Singh is leading with 54,970 votes. Meanwhile, 2,900 votes were registered for NOTA.

Oct 24, 2019, 15:21 IST After round 16, Aadiya Thakeray still in the lead After round 16 of counting at Worli, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray is leading by 62,694 votes. As of now, Thackeray has got 82,536 votes against NCP's Suresh Mane who has 19,842 votes. Worli has recieved 5,930 votes for NOTA so far.

Oct 24, 2019, 15:14 IST BJP wins Kothrud BJP's Chandrakant Patil, the state party president, won the Kothrud constituency by 23,000 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 14:50 IST Pankaja Munde concedes defeat in Parli BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday accepted her defeat

from Parli assembly seat at the hands of her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, PTI reported.

The result of the Parli seat has not been declared yet, but Pankaja was trailing behind Dhananjay Munde by almost 30,000 votes. "I worked for the constituency. Though I was in the government, my struggle for my constituency and people continued. I take responsibility of this defeat," she said.

Oct 24, 2019, 14:33 IST Celebrations begin outside Shiv Sena Bhavan as Aaditya Thackeray wins from Worli. (Watch video)

Ashish Shelar, who is the sitting MLA from Bandra West constituency and was leading with a margin of 25 thousand votes won the Bandra-West seat by defeating Congress' Asif Zakaria by 26,507 votes. He took to Twitter to thank the residents.(Read more)

Oct 24, 2019, 14:23 IST BJP's Ashish Shelar wins Bandra West Ashish Shelar, who is the sitting MLA from Bandra West constituency and was leading with a margin of 25 thousand votes won the Bandra-West seat by defeating Congress' Asif Zakaria by 26,507 votes. Ashish Shelar has received about 74,816 while his arch-rival and three-time corporator Asif Zakaria received 48309 votes, reports PTI.

Oct 24, 2019, 13:59 IST NCP will not go with Shiv Sena: Sharad Pawar As counting of votes continued, Sharad Pawar on Thursday addressed the media. "NCP-Congress and other allies will decide together, the future course of action. We will not go with Shiv Sena," Pawar said. Read more

Photo: Suresh KK

NCP chief #SharadPawar addresses the media. #ElectionResults2019 #ElectionsWithMidday #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls2019



For LIVE updates: https://t.co/nil5QOx1cy

Oct 24, 2019, 13:57 IST BJP wins 3 seats, Sena 2, Independent 1 The BJP won three Assembly seats, the Shiv Sena bagged two and an Independent candidate emerged victorious on one seat in Maharashtra on Thursday, according to the results announced by the Election Commission so far, PTI reported. Senior BJP leader and state school education minister Ashish Shelar won from Bandra-West seat in Mumbai by defeating Congress' Asif Zakaria by 26,507 votes. BJP's Parag Shah defeated Satish Pawar of the MNS by a margin of 53,319 votes from Ghatkopar-East seat in Mumbai. Besides, Sunil Rane of the BJP won from Borivali Assembly seat in Mumbai by defeating his Congress rival Kumar Khilare by 95,021 votes. Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu defeated NCP's Vidya Chavan from Dindoshi Assembly seat in Mumbai by 44,511 votes. Ajay Choudhary of the Shiv Sena won from Shivadi seat in Mumbai by defeating his MNS rival Santosh Nalavade by 39,337 votes. Independent candidate Mahesh Valdi won from Uran seat in Raigad district against Shiv Sena's Manoj Bhoir by a margin of 5,710 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 13:55 IST Praniti Shinde trailing in Solapur Central Praniti Shinde, daughter of former Home Minister and Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde is trailing from Solapur Central assembly constituency in Maharashtra, PTI reported. Praniti is currently third with 7,392 votes while AIMIM's Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi is leading with 10,229 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 13:51 IST Shiv Sena bags Shivadi Shiv Sena's Ajay Choudhary wins by a margin of 39,337 votes in Shivadi constituency.

Oct 24, 2019, 13:50 IST NCP ahead in Satara, BJP trailing Initial trends of the Election Commission (EC) suggested that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading from the Satara Lok Sabha constituency with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing. NCP candidate Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil is leading with 1,00,591 votes. On the other hand, Udyanraje Bhonsle, who defected from the Sharad Pawar-led party and contested the bypolls on a BJP ticket is trailing on the second spot with 91,538 votes, according to EC trends. The Satara parliamentary constituency fell vacant after Bhonsle had joined the BJP last month.

Oct 24, 2019, 13:45 IST Shiv Sena wins Bhandup Shiv Sena's Sunil Raut won from the Bhandup constituency on Thursday. "My work is my success. People have voted for my work and that is my reaction to getting elected," Raut said.

Photo: Rajendra B Aklekar

Oct 24, 2019, 13:33 IST Devendra Fadnavis leading with 12,906 votes Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading with 12,906 votes on Nagpur South West seat. The counting of votes is currently underway. Fadnavis is pitted against Ashish Deshmukh of Congress, who is trailing with 5,363 votes. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Udayanraje Bhosale trailing behind NCP nominee Shriniwas Patil by 41,255 votes in Maharashtra's Satara Lok Sabha seat bypoll.

Oct 24, 2019, 13:22 IST BJP-Sena to continue alliance, says Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut said that he was going to meet Uddhav Thackeray and they will hold talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the implementation. He said, "I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance." (Read more)

Oct 24, 2019, 13:20 IST Ashish Shelar visits counting booth, in the lead BJP's Ashish Shelar is leading against Congress's Asif Ahmed Zakaria. While Shelar has received 57.11 per cent of the votes, Zakaria has received 36.88 per cent of the votes.

Photo: Sameer Abedi Also read: Congress' Asif Zakaria vs BJP's Ashish Shelar in poll battle for Bandra West

Oct 24, 2019, 13:17 IST Congress leads with huge margin in Bandra East After the 18th round in Bandra East, Congress's Zeeshan Siddique is leading by a huge margin with 36,032 votes, while BJP's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar is at 31,747 votes. Meanwhile, independent candidate Trupti Sawant is trailing at 23,619 votes. Both Siddique and Mahadeshwar visited the couting booths.

Photos: Atul Kamble

Oct 24, 2019, 12:52 IST BJP workers begin celebrations as counting is underway. #MaharashtraElections2019: Celebrations underway at BJP state office in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/FolobQGMN3 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

Oct 24, 2019, 12:30 IST Major lead for BJP in Borivali In Borivali, after round 20, BJP's Sunil Rane leading with 5,664 votes, while Congress's Kumar Khilare had 1,350 votes. A considerable number, 450 votes were registered in NOTA.

Oct 24, 2019, 12:28 IST NCP takes the lead in Thane In Thane city, Shiv Sena candidate Eknath Shinde leading by 47,305 votes from Kopri Panchpakhadi. BJP candidate Sanjay Kelkar leading by 10,000 votes against MNS Avinash Jadhav and Shiv Sena candidate Pratap Sarnaik leading by 46,738 votes. NCP leader Jitendra Awhad leading by 56,489 votes in Mumbra-Kalwa.

Oct 24, 2019, 12:23 IST Zeeshan Siddique in the lead In the 14th round, Congress candidate Zeeshan Siddique leads by 1,947 votes. Shiv Sena candidate Vishwas Mahadeshwar has 25,094 votes. Meanwhile, after sixth round in Mumbadevi assembly congress candidate Amin Patel is leading by 9,484 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 12:14 IST Have a chance of winning Bandra East: Zeeshan Siddique While speaking to mid-day, Congress candidate from Bandra East Zeeshan Siddique said he has a chance of winning by a few thousand votes, as Behrampada and Naupada votes are yet to be counted. There's a close race between Siddiqui and Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. Independent candidate Trupti Sawant is trailing behind.

Oct 24, 2019, 12:08 IST Sena workers begin celebrations As Shiv Sena candidate Yamini Jadhav is leading with huge margin from Byculla constituency. Party supporters have started gathering near the vote counting station and have started the celebrations.

Photo: Ranjeet Jadhav

Oct 24, 2019, 12:05 IST Close fight between Mahadeshwar and Siddique In Bandra East, it's a close fight between Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Congress's Zeeshan Siddique. After round 12 here, while Mahadeshwar got 23,440 votes, Siddique is trailing with 20,041 votes and independent candidate Trupti Sawant has 19,375 votes. A total of 82,2877 votes have been recorded in Bandra East so far.

Oct 24, 2019, 12:03 IST Gap gets thinner between BJP, Congress in Malad Once again, after round 6 in Malad, BJP's Thakur Ramesh Singh is now ahead with a margin of 1,093 votes. After the sixth round, Aslam Shaikh has 21,660 votes, while Singh has 22,753 votes. A total of 1,026 votes have been recorded in NOTA.

Oct 24, 2019, 11:38 IST 2,345 votes for NOTA in Worli so far After round 5 in Worli, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray is leading with 23,225 votes. So far, 2,345 votes have been recorded for NOTA.

Oct 24, 2019, 11:32 IST Devendra Fadnavis leading by huge margin Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis contesting from Nagpur South-West Constituency is leading by a margin of 8,398 votes. #MaharashtraElections2019: CM Devendra Fadnavis contesting from Nagpur South-West Constituency is leading by a margin of 8398 votes (file pic) pic.twitter.com/JTo8Vs4B4R — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

Oct 24, 2019, 11:30 IST Shiv Sena ahead in Andheri East After seventh round in Andheri East, Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke has 18,233 votes, BJP's Murji Patel has 18,049 votes and Congress' Amin Kutty got 13,765 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 11:26 IST 53,454 votes recorded after round 8 in Bandra East In Bandra East, after round 8, a total of 53,454 votes were recorded with Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar leading with 16,517 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 11:14 IST Cong candidate visits counting booth Congress candidate Zeeshan Siddique visits the counting booth at Samaj Mandir Community Hall, Bandra East.

Photo: Atul Kamble

Oct 24, 2019, 11:03 IST After round 4, Congress races ahead of BJP in Malad West In a twist, after round 4 in Malad, Aslam Shaikh takes the lead with 17,284 votes, while BJP's Thakur Ramesh Singh is trailing with 12,558 votes. Meanwhile in Worli, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray is leading with 23,160 votes while NCP's Suresh Mane is at 3,806 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 10:50 IST Bhayandar Election Result 2019: Geeta Jain leads in Mira-Bhayandar The sixth round is over and BJP rebel Geeta Jain is leading in Mira-Bhayandar constituency with 20,247 votes while BJP's Narendra Mehta is leading with 13,577 votes. Congress's Muzaffar Hussain is still at 7,072 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 10:47 IST After round 6 in Bandra East Round 6 was completed in Bandra East which again saw Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in the lead with 13,267 votes. Congress's Zeshan Siddique got 8,605 votes, while independent Trupti Sawant is at 7,352 votes. A total of 871 votes were recorded for NOTA.

Oct 24, 2019, 10:44 IST NCP lags behind in Worli After third round in Worli, Aaditya leads with 17,000 votes. Shiv Sena has recieved a total of 19,322 votes, while Suresh Mane of NCP is way behind with 2,929 votes. #MaharashtraElectionResults |

Situation outside Vidhan Sabha Assembly election centre in Worli.#ElectionResults2019 #ElectionsWithMidday



For LIVE updates: https://t.co/nil5QOx1cy

Oct 24, 2019, 10:37 IST EC says BJP ahead in 99 constituencies According to the Election commission, BJP is leading in 99 constituencies, while the Shiv Sena is leading in 60. The NCP is not too far behind and is leading in 48 constituencies.

Oct 24, 2019, 10:33 IST Baramati Election Result 2019: NCP's Ajit Pawar leading in Baramati Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar ahead of his BJP rival Gopinath Padalkar by 18,000 votes in Baramati seat of Pune. While BJP's Harshvardhan Patil ahead of his NCP opponent Dattatray Bharne by over 900 votes in Pune's Indapur seat.

Oct 24, 2019, 10:32 IST Chandrakant Patil gets 6,000 more votes BJP state president Chandrakant Patil leads by more than 6,000 votes over his nearest MNS rival Kishor Shinde in Kothrud Assembly seat of Pune.

Oct 24, 2019, 10:28 IST After the fifth round, things take a turn in Mira-Bhayandar constituency as BJP rebel Geeta Jain is leading with 16,493 votes. Narendra Mehta from BJP is quite behind with 11,191 votes, while Congress's Muzaffar Hussain has got 6,198 votes. BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha visited the Mulund counting centre on Thursday. Photo: Rajendra B Aklekar

Oct 24, 2019, 10:26 IST 'BJP-Sena together will win more than 220 seats' BJP's Colaba candidate Rahul Narvekar on Thursday said the BJP-Shiv Sena together will win more than 220 seats. Meanwhile, while Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi's Kshitij Hitendra Thakur is leading in Nalasopara, Congress candidate from Solapur Central Praniti Shinde, daughter of former Home Minister and Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde is trailing. BJP's Colaba candidate Rahul Narvekar: BJP-Shiv Sena together will win more than 220 seats in #MaharashtraElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/VaOka4z5oB — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

Oct 24, 2019, 10:21 IST Nagpur Election Result 2019: Fadnavis ahead in Nagpur CM Devendra Fadnavis contesting from Nagpur South-West Constituency is leading after 2nd round of counting. Meanwhile, After fourth round in Mira-Bhayandar, Narendra Mehta from BJP is leading with 8,892 votes while Congress's Muzaffar Hussain has 5418 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 10:19 IST Aaditya Thackeray leading with huge margin After the second round in Malad West constituency, BJP's Thakur Ramesh Singh leading with 7,810 votes, against Congress's Aslam Shaikh who has received 7,684 votes. Meanwhile, after round 4 in Bandra East, Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar leading with 9,151 votes, Congress's Zeeshan Siddique gets 6,119 votes, MNS' Akhil Chitre with 3,053 and independent candidate Trupti Sawant with 3136. A total of 552 votes were recorded for NOTA. In Worli, Aaditya still in the lead with 13,834 votes, NCP's Suresh Mane gets 1,941 votes, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi's Abhijeet Bichukle has received 153 votes. A total of 1,271 votes were recorded for NOTA.

Oct 24, 2019, 10:02 IST Sena takes the lead in Thane In Thane, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde is leading with 18,675 votes while Congress's Sanjay Ghadidaokar is far behind with 3,725 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 09:55 IST Bandra West Election Result 2019: Ashish Shelar takes lead in Bandra West After third round, BJP's Atul Bhatkhalkar moves ahead in Kandivali East. In Mira-Bhayandar, BJP's Narendra Mehta gets 6,689 votes, Congress's Muzzaffar Husain gets 4,547 votes and BJP rebel Geeta Jain leads with 9,808 votes. 290 votes recorded for NOTA. Colaba sees BJP's Rahul Narvekar in the lead, while Ashish Shelar moves ahead in Bandra West.

Oct 24, 2019, 09:38 IST Congress falls back in Malad West In Malad West constituency, in first round, BJP's Ramesh Singh leading with 4,218 votes, against Congress's Aslam Shaikh who has got 3,177 votes. Meanwhile, 209 votes were recorded as NOTA.

Oct 24, 2019, 09:37 IST 25,000 officials on counting duty

Pic/Raj Patil Around 25,000 personnel are deployed on counting duty, an election official said, adding police have also made adequate arrangements to ensure a smooth counting process. The polling held on Monday saw a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent, a dip from the 63.20 per cent recorded in 2014, the official said.

Oct 24, 2019, 09:31 IST Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Rohit Pawar take the lead BJP leader and Maharashtra Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil leading in Shirdi Assembly seat by 4,844 votes over his nearest Congress rival Suresh Thorat. Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, leading in Karjat-Jamkhed over his BJP rival and state minister Ram Shinde by 3,099 votes.

Oct 24, 2019, 09:27 IST BJP takes the lead again While the BJP is leading in 26 constituencies, the Shiv Sena is not too far behind and is leading in 22 constituencies. Meanwhile, NCP takes the lead 17.

Oct 24, 2019, 09:19 IST Baramati Election Result 2019: Ajit Pawar leading in Baramati Former deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar has established a lead of 6,595 votes over his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati.

Oct 24, 2019, 09:17 IST Worli Election Result 2019: Aaditya in the lead from Worli Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray establishes a comfortable lead in Worli assembly constituency where he is making his electoral debut. Thackeray is pitted against NCP's Suresh Mane and has established a lead of over 7000 votes as per the early trends. Read more

Oct 24, 2019, 09:14 IST After first round in Mira-Bhayandar Narendra Mehta (BJP): 1,671

Muzzaffar Husain (Congress): 2,536

Geeta Jain (BJP rebel): 3,308

NOTA: 86 Total: 7,880

Oct 24, 2019, 09:10 IST Borivali constituency Results 2019 Congress: Kumar Khilare

BSP: Rajesh mallah

BJP: Sunil Rane

Sardar Valkabhai Patel: Dhirubhai Gohil Round 2

Congress: 1,014

BSP: 55

BJP: 5,563

Apaksha: 46

NOTA: 467 Meanwhile, 450 NOTA votes so far in Ghatkopar East second round.

Oct 24, 2019, 09:07 IST Independent nominee spends night guarding EVM strong room Former BJP MLA Anil Gote, the Independent candidate from Dhule Assembly seat, spent the night outside the EVM strong room in his segment, claiming he was guarding the facility to avoid any misuse of the voting machines ahead of counting on Thursday. Gote won the 2014 Assembly polls from Dhule city on BJP's ticket, but this time the constituency was given to ally Shiv Sena as part of the seat-sharing formula. Read more

Oct 24, 2019, 08:50 IST BJP leading in 10 constituencies According to Election Commission, BJP leading in 10 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in five, Congress leading in three and NCP leading in two. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Bhusara Sunil Chandrakant is leading from the Vikramgad Assembly segment. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls: As per official trends from Election Commission, BJP leading in 5 constituencies, Congress leading in 1 constituency and NCP leading in 2 constituencies in the state pic.twitter.com/y9UHEJq9fI — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

Oct 24, 2019, 08:44 IST Dhananjay Munde leading in Parli Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Dhananjay Munde leading by 1,000 votes against Pankaja Munde from Parli. The Parli assembly seat in Beed is a much talked-about family fight, with BJP minister and two-time MLA Pankaja Munde fighting against her cousin Dhananjay.

Oct 24, 2019, 08:40 IST Many leaders in focus While the tables are tilted in favour of the BJP-Sena alliance as per the exit polls, many leaders are in focus including Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election and a win for him could redefine the party's politics in the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who led the BJP campaign in the state was pitted from his home turf Nagpur South-West against Ashish Deshmukh of the Congress. State BJP president and Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil contested his maiden Assembly poll from Kothrud in Pune. BJP leaders and Cabinet ministers Pankaja Munde and Sudhir Mungantiwar were also in the fray from Parli and Ballarpur seats, respectively. From the Opposition camp, former chief ministers of Congress Ashok Chavan (Bhokar, Nanded district) and Prithviraj Chavan (Karad South, Satara district) were in the fray.

Senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is seeking another term from his home turf Baramati in Pune district.

Oct 24, 2019, 08:36 IST #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls: Counting of votes begins, starting with the postal ballots, at Colaba counting centre in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/2rPYF3GLC2 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

Oct 24, 2019, 08:23 IST BJP state office decorated ahead of counting of votes in Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Mumbai: BJP state office decorated ahead of counting of votes for #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/WbVuWwy92j — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

Oct 24, 2019, 08:20 IST Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the holy shrine of Kedarnath to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. BJP and Sena insiders said they are anticipating good returns and a resounding comeback in the Mantralaya. (Read more) Took darshan & blessings at Kedarnath temple, this morning.

Har Har Mahadev ! pic.twitter.com/kw2sdW1WQE — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 23, 2019

Oct 24, 2019, 08:06 IST Counting of votes for Maharashtra Assembly elections begins. Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/VMLrW1cE2q — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019