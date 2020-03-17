Maharashtra worst hit amid coronavirus outbreak as cases in India rise to 137

Mar 17, 2020, 18:17 IST Western Railway cancels five long-distance trains The Western Railway has cancelled five long-distance trains due low occupancy following the Coronavirus outbreak UPDATE-- The @WesternRly has announced the cancellation of five outstation train services due to low occupancy following the #CoronavirusOutbreak Here is the list of Duronto and Humsafar trains @mid_day pic.twitter.com/tz3KYteUBi — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) March 17, 2020

Mar 17, 2020, 17:56 IST Two more cases confirmed in Maharashtra, state toll rise to 41 Two more test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, one in Pune and another in Mumbai, taking number of COVID-19 patients in state to 41. Public Health Department, Maharashtra: A 49-year-old person has also been tested positive for #COVID19 in Mumbai today; he has travel history to USA. With this, total number of COVID19 cases rises to 41 in #Maharashtra https://t.co/xNJWxeLouA — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Mar 17, 2020, 17:28 IST Harsh Vardhan: We are using retroviral drugs on some coronavirus patients New Delhi: While addressing the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke about the steps taken by the Centre to contain coronavirus spread and said they are using retroviral drugs on some patients for the treatment. Read full story here.

Mar 17, 2020, 16:59 IST 64-year-old who tested positive dies at Kasturba, first in city A 64-year-old patient who had tested positive for Coronavirus passed away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital. According to reports, the person had multiple health complications apart from being infected by COVID-19. Maharashtra: A 64-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital pic.twitter.com/E1X8Dj78n0 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Mar 17, 2020, 16:51 IST State govt offices to be shut Government offices in Maharashtra, except essential services will be shut fors seven days.

Mar 17, 2020, 16:49 IST Trains cancelled due to COVID19 preventive measures Central Railway has cancelled trains to contain the effects of corona virus and non-occupancy of trains. The details are as under: 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 19.3.2020 to 31.3.2020

11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express from 18.3.2020 to 30.3.2020

11201 LTT-Ajni Express on 23.3.2020 and 30.3.2020

11202 Ajni-LTT Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020

11205 LTT-Nizamabad Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020

11206 Nizamabad-LTT Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020

22135/22136 Nagpur-Rewa Express on 25.3.2020

11401 Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express from 23.3.2020 to 1.4.2020

11402 Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express from 22.3.2020 to 31.3.2020

11417 Pune-Nagpur Express on 26.3.2020 and 2.4.2020

11418 Nagpur-Pune Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020

22139 Pune-Ajni Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020

22140 Ajni-Pune Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020

12117/12118 LTT-Manmad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020

12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020

12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express from 19.3.2020 to 1.4.2020

22111 Bhusaval-Nagpur Express from 18.3.2020 to 29.3.2020

22112 Nagpur-Bhusaval Express from 19.3.2020 to 30.3.2020

11307/11308 Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020

12262 Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express on 24.3.2020 and 31.3.2020

12261 Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express on 25.3.2020 and 1.4.2020

22221 CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on 20, 23, 27 and 30.3.2020

22222 Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express on 21, 24, 26 and 31.3.2020

Mar 17, 2020, 16:37 IST Muraleedharan tested negative for coronavirus, says he is at home quarantine Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who visited a Kerala-based medical institute whose hospital later reported a coronavirus case, has placed himself under home quarantine as a precaution even as he tested negative for the infection."Last Saturday, I had visited Research Div. of a Medical Institute, whose Hospital later reported a COVID-19 +ve case. As a measure of abundant precaution I am in home quarantine since then. Have tested negative for COVID-19," he tweeted.

Mar 17, 2020, 16:31 IST Coronavirus: Pune cops request closure of shops, eateries Pune police have appealed to owners of shops, eateries and bars in Maharashtra's second-largest city to down shutters as a social distancing measure to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Tuesday. While police, in the morning, issued orders to shops and other establishments to down shutters, an official later in the day clarified that it was not a compulsion but an appeal.

Mar 17, 2020, 16:26 IST Central Railway increases platform ticket price As a preventive measure, Central Railway has increased its platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till further notice. #COVOD19 preventive measures.

Central Railway on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusaval, Bhusaval and Solapur divisions increased the platform ticket from â¹10/- to â¹50/- till further advice.#BeAlert @RailMinIndia @drmmumbaicr @BhusavalDivn @drmcrngp @DrmSolapur @drmpune — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 17, 2020

Mar 17, 2020, 15:40 IST Union Health minister: 54,000 people across country under community surveillance Around 54,000 people across the country are being kept under community surveillance through health workers, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while lauding efforts of doctors and paramedics in dealing with cases of coronavirus. "As one-metre social distancing is required to be taken while dealing with those affected with the virus, I laud doctors and paramedics who are working honestly with dedication while taking risks in treating these patients," Vardhan said.

Mar 17, 2020, 15:28 IST Upcoming polls to Maharashtra local bodies postponed The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Tuesday deferred the upcoming elections to local bodies in the state till further orders as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus. State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said the government had requested that the elections be postponed in view of coronavirus infection. The election commission also stayed the poll-related process.

Mar 17, 2020, 15:22 IST Man held for advertising product as measure to cure COVID-19 The officials of the Food and Drug Administration along with Mumbai police on Monday night arrested one person for advertising one of its products as an effective measure to cure coronavirus. The officials had conducted a raid on a shop in Mulund area here last night.

Mar 17, 2020, 15:18 IST Doctor who treated victim in Karnataka tests positive Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi on Tuesday said that the 63-year-old doctor, who was attending the 76-year-old man -- patient who died of coronavirus here, has tested positive for COVID-19. The doctor is among the 10 people who have been tested positive across Karnataka so far.

Mar 17, 2020, 14:18 IST Coronavirus death? State health minister says ascertaining exact cause Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the exact cause behind the death of a 63-year-old man from Mumbai, who is suspected to have died of COVID-19, is being ascertained as the deceased was also suffering from various ailments. "We are yet to ascertain whether the 63-year-old man who had returned from Dubai died due to COVID-19 infection or because of pre-existing ailments," Tope told reporters. The minister said the man had returned to Mumbai on March 5, and was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of ill health. "He was having difficulty in breathing, prompting health officials to shift him to the civic-run Kasturba Hospital," the minister said. The hospital is a nodal facility with dedicated staff for admitting suspected novel coronavirus patients. "The man was responding well to medication but died around 7 am," Tope said.

Mar 17, 2020, 13:52 IST Total number of cases in India rise to 126 Ministry of Family and Health Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVID2019 cases across India - 126

(including foreign nationals, as on 17.03.2020 at 11:52 AM) pic.twitter.com/ORoud5OhuW — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Mar 17, 2020, 13:50 IST Shirdi Saibaba Temple to shut from today In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Maharashtra will be closed for devotees from 3 pm today till further orders. In Mumbai also, the doors of Mumbadevi Temple have been closed for devotees.

Mar 17, 2020, 13:49 IST 'Jointly combatting misinformation,' says Facebook, Google US tech giants Facebook, Google and Microsoft together with LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube on Tuesday issued a joint statement, stating they are jointly combating the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, as well as sharing credible news on important decisions made amid the outbreak.

Mar 17, 2020, 13:47 IST Maharashtra: COVID-19 case rumour triggers panic in Mantralaya Panic gripped the Maharashtra secretariat on Tuesday amid rumours that a senior official has tested positive to novel coronavirus infection, prompting authorities to launch a sanitisation drive in the seven-storey building. Speaking to PTI, an official said that relatives of the senior official had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. As the concerned official has gone on leave, a sanitisation exercise has been launched in the building as a precautionary measure, he said. He, however, clarified that the concerned official has tested negative to novel coronavirus.

Mar 17, 2020, 13:44 IST Rahul Gandhi: India should prepare not just for fighting coronavirus but also for economic devastation Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said India should be preparing itself not just for fighting the novel coronavirus but also for economic devastation that is coming. "India should be preparing itself not just for the coronavirus, but for the economic devastation that is coming. Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next six months," Gandhi said.

Mar 17, 2020, 13:39 IST Maharashtra Medical Council notice to doctor over his coronavirus claims Cracking the whip on misinformation being spread about novel coronavirus infection, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has issued a notice to a Mumbai-based doctor who had termed the virus as a "Chinese fad" which will not survive in the Indian summer. The MMC has sought explanation from Dr Anil Patil from Dadar in central Mumbai whether he has any study to substantiate his claims.

Mar 17, 2020, 13:38 IST India bans entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia with immediate effect The government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

In continuation of the travel advisory issued on March 11 and March 16, the following advisory has been issued. "Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect," it said. No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST). The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure, according to the advisory.

Mar 17, 2020, 13:26 IST 'Not possible to say how man at Kasturba died' Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra: It is not possible to say now that the man who died at Kasturba Hospital today, died due to #Coronavirus. We are waiting for the report. https://t.co/lUFHjEGMdV pic.twitter.com/p1jGjWHnl4 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Mar 17, 2020, 11:41 IST Pune traders close markets till March 19 Federation Of Pune Trade Association (FTAP) on Tuesday decided to close the markets in the city for next three days to slow coronavirus outbreak. Nearly 40,000 shops will be closed till March 19 which is likely to cause an impact on sales. Earlier today, a notice was issued by the administration informing about the closure of the city's famous monument Shaniwar Wada Fort in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Mar 17, 2020, 11:39 IST Coronavirus cases in India rise to 125 With a total of 11 fresh cases, the number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 125 on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said. The numbers have gone up from 114 total infections reported yesterday. Today's tally of 125 positive cases includes 22 foreign nationals in the country.

Mar 17, 2020, 10:40 IST WHO asks you to join challenge, share video Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization has listed the simple things we can do to protect ourselves. In a video, WHO has shown the power of cleaning to fight coronavirus. There are simple things we each must do to protect ourselves from #COVID19, including ð washing with ð§¼ & ð¦ or alcohol-based rub.

WHO is launching the #SafeHands Challenge to promote the power of clean ð to fight #coronavirus.

Join the challenge & share your ð washing video! pic.twitter.com/l7MDw1mwDl — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 13, 2020

Mar 17, 2020, 10:36 IST Met Gala 2020 postponed amid coronavirus scare One of the fashions' glitzy-filled events of the year, the Met Gala, which was previously scheduled on May 4, 2020, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The move has been taken as a measure to combat the spread of the contagious virus and are one among the cancelled and postponed cultural events around the world due to coronavirus.

Mar 17, 2020, 10:25 IST Mumbai Police bars entry of visitors at Juhu Beach In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, Mumbai Police cleared the Juhu beach, which is one of the most crowded beaches in the city, in order to avoid mass gatherings. The police also closed down the eateries and amusement rides in the area.

Mar 17, 2020, 10:12 IST 'No plan to lockdown any city in Maharashtra' Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the state government has no plans to enforce a lockdown of any city in view of the coronavirus situation, but asked people to avoid thronging temples, mosques, churches and other public spaces. Maharashtra had 39 novel coronavirus (Covid-19) patients as on Monday evening. The government has also decided to postpone all ongoing exams in the state, Thackeray told reporters at his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai. Gatherings or melas in rural areas, pilgrimages, weddings or political events should be avoided. pic.twitter.com/FlheZ4XhkI — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 16, 2020

Mar 17, 2020, 10:09 IST Traffic cops asked not to use breath analysers In view of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) has asked police personnel not to use breath analysers in order to safeguard themselves from potential

threat of getting infected. According to officials, an order in this regard has been issued to all 10 police commissioners of the state, including those of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Aurangabad.

Mar 17, 2020, 10:06 IST Section 144 in Nashik; 2 more suspected cases admitted Two more persons with coronavirus-like symptoms were admitted to the district civil hospital in Maharashtra on Monday, while section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) was imposed in the city to check the spread of the disease. According to hospital sources, with these two new admissions, as many as eight patients were receiving treatment at the hospital at present.

Mar 17, 2020, 10:05 IST Nearly 14K new cases reported globally in 24 hours: WHO Nearly 14,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 167,500, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its report on Tuesday.

Mar 17, 2020, 10:04 IST Most airlines to face bankruptcy by May, warns report As coronavirus spreads across the globe, a report by CAPA--Centre for Aviation has claimed that by the end of May-2020 most airlines in the world will be bankrupt amid the current COVID-19 scare. According to the report, many airlines have probably already been driven into technical bankruptcy or are at least substantially in breach of debt covenants and most airlines in the world will go bankrupt by the end of 2020. Coordinated government and industry action is needed - now - if catastrophe is to be avoided. Read more

Mar 17, 2020, 10:01 IST Football coach passes away due to Coronavirus Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia has passed away aged 21 after contracting coronavirus. Garcia was serving as the manager of Atletico Portada Alta's youth team since 2016. He has become the youngest victim of the illness in the region, goal.com reported.

Mar 17, 2020, 10:01 IST Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson has been released from the hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus and are now self-quarantined back at home in Australia, reported Deadline. The duo was being treated at a Queensland hospital and was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Read more

Mar 17, 2020, 09:58 IST Idris Elba and GOT Star Kristofer Hivju test positive Actor Idris Elba on Monday (local time) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I am doing. No panic," Elba tweeted alongside a video in which he is seen with his wife Sabrina Dhowre. Read more This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing ðð¾ðð¾ No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Mar 17, 2020, 09:54 IST Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna chill at home Given the Coronavirus outbreak that has led to the closure of cinema halls and shopping malls and the postponement of Bollywood and Hollywood films, actors are now spending time at home with family. One of them is Akshay Kumar, whose picture with Twinkle Khanna has gone viral on social media. Read more

Mar 17, 2020, 09:51 IST Government to stamp ID marks on those quarantined The government is intensifying its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, with Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope saying those who have been quarantined at home will be stamped with an identification mark on their left arm so that they can be located easily. The minister said travellers from other countries will be classified into three groups – A, B and C - with 'A' being a person showing symptoms (will be isolated), 'B' being seniors with diabetes and hypertension (quarantined for 14 days) and 'C' being those quarantined at home. Such people will bear an identity mark (like the one marked during election polling). Read more #LimitContacts#SecondLineOfDefence



People who are advised to be #HomeQuarantined will now #GetInked at the back of the palm.



This #BadgeOfHonour will serve as a constant reminder, for 14 days. For others, gets easy to spot & remind to return home. One worry less!#NaToCorona https://t.co/PE1KPOTYgf pic.twitter.com/3VU1hAh9Mm — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) March 16, 2020

Mar 17, 2020, 09:49 IST Railways will continue to function normally The Railway officials on Monday told Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that all trains, including locals, would continue to run as per schedule with all possible preventive measure being undertaken against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to sources, Thackeray had called a meeting of railway managers to discuss measures undertaken on railways and sought to know if there was a possibility of reducing the frequency of services. However, railway officials said it was not possible as it could lead to more crowding and chaos. Read more

Mar 17, 2020, 09:48 IST BMC waits to decide on shutting gardens While the state government has ordered the closing down of all public places to avoid mass gathering, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not yet decided on the closure of gardens, visited by around 1 million people every day, mostly senior citizens and children. BMC officials fear that this will take away the city's green lungs from its people. Read more People mingle freely at Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden near the Collector office in Bandra East. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mar 17, 2020, 09:44 IST 131 Indians On A Cruise To Nowhere Amid Scare About 131 Indian crew stuck Onboard The Grand Princess cruise liner at Oakland Port in California has sent an SOS video to the Ministry of External Affairs requesting to help them return safely to India. While the plan to bring them back home in a special charter plane got cancelled, they are now scared of being taken to an isolated location ofF the San Francisco Bay to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine. Read more