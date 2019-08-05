Search
Live Blog

Mumbai Rains updates: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning till August 6

Aug 05, 2019, 12:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

According to IMD, rain is expected to continue for another 24 to 48 hours as the monsoon currents continue to strengthen, creating a low-pressure belt over the sea

  • Aug 05, 2019, 10:44 IST

    There is likely to be further water discharge from dams if the rains continue with the same intensity. People are advised to be cautious, said PMC Disaster Management

  • Aug 05, 2019, 10:27 IST

    Sykemt also stated that after heavy rains on August 4 and Gangapur dam releasing water, Godavari has been flowing above danger mark

  • Aug 05, 2019, 10:01 IST

    The South Central Railway also took to Twitter to post updates on train schedules pertaining to diversions, cancellations and waterlogging.

  • Aug 05, 2019, 09:46 IST

    Despite a heavy rainfall warning issued, Mumbai has not seen much rain since last night. According to Indian Meteorological Department, Colaba  received 12.2mm rain while Santacruz received 61.6 mm rainfall

  • Aug 05, 2019, 09:31 IST

    According to an update from Central Railway on Twitter, all services are currently operational barring Ambernath-Karjat.

  • Aug 05, 2019, 09:24 IST

    According to reports from Skymet, there will be moderate rain spells and thundershowers in Kalyan, Thane, Bhiwandi, Matheran and Alibaug. Mumbai suburbs of Andheri, Bandra, Santacruz Goregaon will witness light rains.

  • Aug 05, 2019, 08:53 IST

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took to micro-blogging website Twitter to update citizens on rainfall for the day. In the tweet, BMC mentione intermittent and heavy rains in certain areas of the city

  • Aug 05, 2019, 08:36 IST

    While there was a rainfall warning of Code Red earlier on Sunday, it was later reduced to Code Orange with heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai. For the adjoining districts — Thane, Palghar and Raigad — there is still a Code Red for August 5

  • Aug 05, 2019, 08:20 IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had recorded rainfall of 19.5 mm and 9.2 mm on Sunday in Santacruz and Colaba respectively while on Saturday it was 81 mm and 37.6 mm correspondingly.

  • Aug 05, 2019, 08:11 IST

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also took to micro-bloggin website Twitter to share updates on weather forecast.

  • Aug 05, 2019, 08:09 IST

    The decision to shut schools and colleges was announced by Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) late Sunday evening, after IMD issued a heavy rainfall warning

  • Aug 05, 2019, 08:05 IST

    While certain railway services are operational, some have been disrupted.

  • Aug 05, 2019, 08:02 IST

    Putting to rest the confusion over on whether schools and colleges will be open today, the state government declared a holiday for all students in the city, suburbs and surrounding areas for August 5

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK