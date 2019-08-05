Mumbai Rains updates: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning till August 6

Aug 05, 2019, 10:44 IST There is likely to be further water discharge from dams if the rains continue with the same intensity. People are advised to be cautious, said PMC Disaster Management

Aug 05, 2019, 10:27 IST Sykemt also stated that after heavy rains on August 4 and Gangapur dam releasing water, Godavari has been flowing above danger mark With heavy showers lashing most of the areas of #Maharashtra on Sunday and water being released from #Gangapur #dam, the #Godavari in the region has been flowing above the #Danger mark#GodavariRiver #NashikRains #weather https://t.co/IaYD5OX28a — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 5, 2019

Aug 05, 2019, 10:01 IST The South Central Railway also took to Twitter to post updates on train schedules pertaining to diversions, cancellations and waterlogging. Cancellation/Partial Cancellation/Diversion of Trains due to Heavy Rains and Water Logging in Mumbai Division @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/RkJ79s37tY — SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) August 4, 2019

Aug 05, 2019, 09:46 IST Despite a heavy rainfall warning issued, Mumbai has not seen much rain since last night. According to Indian Meteorological Department, Colaba received 12.2mm rain while Santacruz received 61.6 mm rainfall

Aug 05, 2019, 09:31 IST According to an update from Central Railway on Twitter, all services are currently operational barring Ambernath-Karjat. CR updates - 9 am - 5/8/19



Aug 05, 2019, 09:24 IST According to reports from Skymet, there will be moderate rain spells and thundershowers in Kalyan, Thane, Bhiwandi, Matheran and Alibaug. Mumbai suburbs of Andheri, Bandra, Santacruz Goregaon will witness light rains. Moderate spells of rain and thundershower over Alibag, #Badlapur, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Matheran, #Thane, Ulhasnagar, with light rain over Andheri, Bhandra, Goregaon,Kurla,Malad, Santacruz, Vile Parle and Ghatkoper, #Mumbai suburban during next 2-3 hours. #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRain — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 5, 2019

Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 08:00 Hours INTERMITTENT RAIN/SHOWERS WITH HEAVY FALLS LIKELY AT ISOLATED PLACES IN CITY AND SUBURBS.

Aug 05, 2019, 08:36 IST While there was a rainfall warning of Code Red earlier on Sunday, it was later reduced to Code Orange with heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai. For the adjoining districts — Thane, Palghar and Raigad — there is still a Code Red for August 5

Aug 05, 2019, 08:20 IST The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had recorded rainfall of 19.5 mm and 9.2 mm on Sunday in Santacruz and Colaba respectively while on Saturday it was 81 mm and 37.6 mm correspondingly.

Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 02:00 Hours INTERMITTENT RAIN/SHOWERS WITH HEAVY FALLS LIKELY AT ISOLATED PLACES IN CITY AND SUBURBS.

Aug 05, 2019, 08:09 IST The decision to shut schools and colleges was announced by Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) late Sunday evening, after IMD issued a heavy rainfall warning

Aug 05, 2019, 08:05 IST While certain railway services are operational, some have been disrupted. CR updates - 7 am - 5/8/19



