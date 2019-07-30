Mumbai Rains updates: More rainfall for next 48 hrs in city, warns IMD

Jul 30, 2019, 11:17 IST The dam in Pune was filled up to 100 per cent and was around 13981 cusecs. Water from Khadakwasala dam was released in the Mutha river at 10 am on Tuesday

Jul 30, 2019, 10:53 IST Tuesday is expected to be experiencing heavy rainfall across the city. Intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy falls likely to occur at isolated places in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 deg. C. & 25 deg C. respectively.

Jul 30, 2019, 09:50 IST A traffic jam was also witnessed on the highway near Kanjurmarg which is located in the suburbs near east central Mumbai. Pic/ Rathika Awatramani

Jul 30, 2019, 09:49 IST Mumbai has been experiencing rainfall of varied intensity since the past five days. There have been some intense spells of rains. The city saw heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past five days. The city also witnessed severe waterlogging in these days Traffic on WEH Andheri. Pic/Shawn D'souza

Jul 30, 2019, 09:49 IST Strong south-west monsoon rains since July 25 has increased water stock in Maharashtra's dams by 8 per cent, but it is still 20 per cent less when compared to the same period last year. The water stock in dams went up from 26.87 per cent on July 25 to 35.2 per cent as on Monday, a rise of 8.33 per cent, data showed. However, the water stock in dams on July 29 last year stood at 55.03 per cent, or 19.83 per cent more than what is available currently