One of the bomb explosions took place at the Gateway of India, a major tourist attraction. The other bomb went off in a jewellery market Zaveri Bazaar in south Mumbai

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article August 2003 Mumbai bombings: Car blasts that killed 54, injured 244 people x 00:00

The August 2003 Mumbai bombings took place when, on August 25, twin car blasts at different locations in Mumbai went off killing at least 54 and injuring around 244 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigations had revealed that the locations for the blasts were chosen to create maximum casualties in the blasts.

One of the bomb explosions took place at the Gateway of India, a major tourist attraction. The other bomb went off in a jewellery market Zaveri Bazaar in south Mumbai.

Both the bombs were planted in parked taxis and they exploded during the lunch hour.

On that fateful day, Mumbai experienced one of its worst terrorist attacks. There were multiple bomb explosions, targeting key areas of the city, which led to significant loss of life and widespread damage.

At around afternoon, a car bomb exploded near the Gateway of India. The explosions resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries among tourists and passersby. The immediate aftermath saw a chaotic scene as emergency services rushed to aid the wounded and secure the area.

Shortly after the Gateway of India attack, another car bomb detonated in Zaveri Bazaar. The explosion occurred in a densely packed area filled with shoppers and vendors. The blast caused extensive damage to shops, vehicles, and infrastructure in the market.

Police, firefighters, and medical teams responded swiftly to both sites. Rescue operations were conducted to assist victims and clear debris. Medical personnel worked to provide treatment to the injured, with several hospitals in Mumbai operating at full capacity.

The city was put on high alert as security forces worked to investigate the attacks and prevent further incidents.

Investigations revealed that the bombings were orchestrated by terrorist groups aiming to create fear and disrupt life in Mumbai and to create severe impact on the economy by targeting two of the most crowded and iconic places in the city.

The economic implications were equally substantial. Zaveri Bazaar, a gold and jewellery trading hub, experienced a significant drop in sales as vendors and customers dreaded returning to the region.

The Gateway of India, a popular tourist destination, has seen a decrease in visits. The explosions not only harmed local businesses, but also the city's tourism industry.