According to the Reserve Bank of India's calendar, all private and public sector banks will remain close for 15 days in April 2023, region and nation specific. These holidays also include festivals and special occasions. The month April has holidays on the following festivals and occasions: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday, Mahavir Jayanti, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Cheiraoba, Good Friday, Vaisakhi, Baisakhi, Tamil New Year’s Day, Maha Bisubha, Sankranti, Biju festival, Buisu festival, Jumat-ul-Vida, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Shab-l-Qadr, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid), Garia Puja, and Ramzan Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr) etc.

However, it is important to note that the holidays are different in specific states and may not be 15 days in all the states in April 2023. Here's list of holidays in April 2023 following region and nation specific.

Date Reason Region, Nation Specific April 1 On the occasion of banks’ closing of accounts Banks will remain close across India except in Aizawl, Shimla, Chandigarh, and Shillong April 2 Sunday Across india April 4 Mahavir Jayanti Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, and Ranchi April 5 Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday Hyderabad April 7 Good Friday Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram April 8 Second Saturday Across India April 9 Sunday Across India April 14 Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, Vaisakhi, Baisakhi, Tamil New Year’s Day, Maha Bisubha Sankranti, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival celebrations Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram April 15 Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha) Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram April 16 Sunday Across India April 18 Shab-l-Qadr Jammu and Srinagar April 21 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid), Garia Puja, Jumat-ul-Vida Agartala, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram April 22 Eid-Ul-Fitr, fourth Saturday Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna,Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Srinagar for Eid and across India for fourth Saturday April 23 Sunday Across India April 30 Sunday Across India