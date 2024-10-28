For many, Diwali is a time to seek blessings, express gratitude, and start afresh. The festival is often seen as an opportunity to reflect on one’s journey, appreciate loved ones, and welcome new beginnings

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

Listen to this article Diwali 2024: Traditions, rituals, and the spirit of the festival of lights x 00:00

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. In 2024, Diwali falls on 1st November, and it will bring families and communities together to celebrate joy, light, and prosperity. Diwali has deep cultural and spiritual significance for Hindus and is celebrated by millions worldwide. The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. People look forward to this time of year, not only for its traditions but also for the warmth and happiness it brings.

Significance of Diwali

Diwali has roots in Hindu mythology and is associated with several legends. The most popular story is the return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and his brother Lakshmana to their kingdom of Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. According to the epic Ramayana, the people of Ayodhya lit diyas (oil lamps) to celebrate their king’s homecoming and to welcome them with joy. The festival also honours Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

Preparations and Traditions

1. Cleaning and Decorating the Home: Preparations for Diwali begin days in advance. Families clean their homes to create a welcoming atmosphere for Goddess Lakshmi, as it is believed she only enters clean, well-kept homes. Once clean, houses are decorated with rangolis (intricate designs made from coloured powders), fresh flowers, and beautiful lights.

2. Lighting Diyas and Fireworks: On Diwali night, diyas are placed around homes and in courtyards to dispel darkness and bring warmth and brightness. Fireworks are a big part of Diwali celebrations, and people light sparklers and burst firecrackers to mark the occasion. While fireworks are exciting, there has been a growing awareness about celebrating Diwali in an eco-friendly manner, with fewer firecrackers to reduce pollution.

3. Worship and Prayers: The Lakshmi Puja is an important ritual performed on Diwali. Families gather to pray for wealth, peace, and prosperity and offer sweets, fruits, and flowers to the goddess. The puja symbolises gratitude and the hope for blessings in the coming year.

4. Feasting and Sharing Sweets: Diwali is a time for feasting, and traditional sweets play a major role in the celebrations. Families prepare and exchange sweets like laddoos, barfis, and gulab jamuns with friends and neighbours. This sharing of sweets strengthens bonds and spreads happiness.

5. New Clothes and Gifts: Diwali is also an occasion to wear new clothes. People often dress in colourful traditional attire and exchange gifts as a gesture of goodwill. Gifts range from sweets and dried fruits to decorative items and gadgets.

Eco-Friendly Diwali

In recent years, many people have begun celebrating Diwali in an eco-friendly way. This includes using organic colours for rangolis, opting for earthen diyas instead of electric lights, and reducing the use of fireworks. An eco-friendly Diwali is a conscious effort to enjoy the festival while being mindful of the environment.