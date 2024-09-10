Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14 and it highlights the significance of Hindi as a key component of India’s cultural and linguistic heritage

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Hindi Diwas 2024: Know Hindi language's cultural and official significance x 00:00

Every year, September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas in India, a special occasion dedicated to promoting and popularising the Hindi language. The Hindi Diwas 2024 aims to encourage the use of Hindi in government offices and public communications.

ADVERTISEMENT

To support the initiative, the period from September 14 to September 21 is generally observed as Rajbhasha Week, featuring a range of literary and cultural events designed to highlight the importance of Hindi.

India is set to celebrate Hindi Diwas with enthusiasm and pride as the country marks this important day dedicated to the promotion and appreciation of the Hindi language. Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14 and it highlights the significance of Hindi as a key component of India’s cultural and linguistic heritage.

The Hindi Diwas is significant for fostering appreciation and usage of Hindi, which was officially recognized as India’s official language on September 14, 1949. This decision was made by the Constituent Assembly of India following the country’s independence in 1947.

According to Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, was adopted as the official language of the Republic of India. Although Hindi was not declared the national language constitutionally, it is widely regarded as a national language by Indians.

In addition to Hindi Diwas, January 10 is observed as World Hindi Day. The global event was first celebrated in 1975 during the World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur, which saw the participation of 122 representatives from 30 countries. The idea for World Hindi Day was officially established in 2006 by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The purpose of this day is to promote Hindi on an international scale and emphasize its global significance.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister of India, was the first person in a position of authority to speak in Hindi to a global audience while serving as the external affairs minister in 1977. He had delivered a speech in Hindi at the United Nations General Assembly.

While Hindi Diwas focuses specifically on the recognition and promotion of Hindi within India, World Hindi Day aims to enhance the language’s global presence and encourage its use across the world. Both days underscore the cultural and historical importance of Hindi and seek to advance its status both nationally and internationally.