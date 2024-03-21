Holika Dahan 2024: Celebrating triumph of good over evil

Holika Dahan is celebrated the night before Holi, in the Hindu month of Phalguna (March on the Gregorian calendar). Ahead of Holika Dahan, let's understand the significance of Choti Holi and how is it celebrated across India.

Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, is a prominent Hindu holiday that is widely celebrated throughout India. It commemorates the triumph of good over evil and the beginning of spring.

The festival of Holika Dahan takes place the night before Holi, the festival of colours. It normally occurs on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which corresponds to March on the Gregorian calendar.

The significance of Holika Dahan is firmly ingrained in Hindu folklore. According to tradition, the festival honours the victory of Prahlad, a Lord Vishnu devotee, over the demonic Holika. Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, had acquired a blessing from Lord Brahma that protected her from fire. However, when she attempted to kill Prahlad by sitting with him in a burning fire, Prahlad escaped unhurt due to his steadfast faith in Lord Vishnu, whereas Holika perished in the fire. Thus, Holika Dahan represents the triumph of justice and dedication over evil and deception.

Holika Dahan celebrations begin with people gathering around a bonfire known as the Holika pyre. Weeks before the event, communities gather wood, twigs, and other combustible materials to construct the pyre in a central spot. As the sun sets, families and friends gather to light the bonfire, which represents the burning of Holika and the annihilation of evil powers.

As the flames rise into the sky, people sing and dance around the fire, praying to Lord Vishnu for prosperity and happiness. It is thought that the ashes of the Holika pyre have purifying effects and are fortunate.

Holika Dahan celebrations vary by location in India, with each adding its own set of customs and rituals. In certain parts of the country, effigies of Holika are made and burned alongside the bonfire, while in others, people do parikrama (circumambulation) around the pyre.

One of the most prominent rituals linked with Holika Dahan is the application of ash (vibhuti) to the forehead, which is thought to ward off evil and provide blessings of protection and prosperity. In addition, people prepare special treats and sweets to share with family and neighbours, which fosters a sense of community and belonging.