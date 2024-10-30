Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary 2024: Why former Indian PM was called the 'Iron Lady'

Indira Gandhi is remembered for her strong leadership and efforts to modernise India, her tenure was also marred by controversies for taking strong decisions including the declaration of a state of emergency from 1975 to 1977

Indira Gandhi was widely referred to as the "Iron Lady of India" as she was known for her strong leadership and controversial policies. She had been a significant figure in Indian politics for over two decades.

Her tenure was marked by both progress and conflict, and her leadership style often drew both admiration and criticism.

Indira Gandhi is remembered for her strong leadership and efforts to modernise India, her tenure was also marred by controversies for taking strong decisions including the declaration of a state of emergency from 1975 to 1977, during which civil liberties were curtailed.

Indira Gandhi demonstrated a bold approach to governance, often making difficult decisions that showcased her determination and resilience.

Indira Gandhi was known for her assertive foreign policy, including her role in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, which established India as a major regional power.

On October 31, 1984, India faced a tragic and shocking event with the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Her assassination occurred at her residence in New Delhi. Indira Gandhi was shot by two of her bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh. They opened fire on her as she was walking to her car after a morning meeting.

The reports suggest that the attack was motivated by her decision to launch 'Operation Blue Star' earlier that year, which aimed to remove armed Sikh militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The operation led to heavy casualties and angered many.

After being shot, Indira Gandhi was rushed to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. The news of her death sent shockwaves throughout the nation, and people were left in disbelief. In the days following her assassination, widespread riots erupted, particularly targeting the Sikh community, leading to the deaths of thousands and significant property damage. The atmosphere in India became tense and chaotic as anger and grief swept through the streets.

Indira Gandhi's funeral was held on November 3, 1984, and was attended by thousands of mourners, including political leaders from around the world. Her body was cremated with full state honors, and her son, Rajiv Gandhi, was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of India shortly thereafter.