Maha Shivratri 2024: History and significance of festival

Lord Shiva statue. Pic/Pixabay

As the celestial night of Maha Shivratri 2024 approaches, millions of devotees throughout the country prepare to commemorate one of the most respected festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Beyond the lively celebrations and religious rites, Maha Shivratri has significant historical and spiritual importance, including a complex tapestry of stories and customs. Here are some of the major significance of the festival.

Maha Shivratri, or the "Great Night of Shiva," has its roots in ancient Hindu mythology. According to legend, on this fortunate night, Lord Shiva performed the Tandava, or cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. Devotees believe that honoring Maha Shivratri with devotion and prayer can bring Lord Shiva's blessings of spiritual progress and well-being.

Devotion and Penance: Maha Shivratri is regarded as a night of profound spiritual significance, signifying Lord Shiva's worship via meditation, prayer, and penance. Devotees set out on a quest of self-discovery, hoping to connect with the holy.

The Celestial Marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is another well-known Maha Shivratri story. Devotees view this union as a symbol of harmony, love, and the interwoven nature of male and feminine energy.

According to Hindu mythology, Maha Shivratri is also associated with the churning of the ocean, from which a pot of poison erupted, threatening the world. To preserve humanity, Lord Shiva ingested the poison, holding it in his throat and turning blue. This gesture earned him the moniker "Neelkanth," which means "the one with a blue throat."

Devotees hold a nightlong vigil, praying, chanting hymns, and reading scriptures dedicated to Lord Shiva. The ambiance is filled with the music of bells, conch shells, and the rhythmic chanting of "Om Namah Shivaya."

Many devotees prefer to fast on Maha Shivratri, abstaining from eating and performing in austerities to purify their minds and bodies. Some people simply eat fruits and milk, while others fast for longer periods of time.

Pilgrims visit Lord Shiva temples across the country, offering prayers, performing special rituals, and bathing the Shiva Lingam in holy water, milk, and other auspicious things.

In addition to religious observances, Maha Shivratri is celebrated with cultural activities, dance performances, and musical concerts dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees express their adoration through a variety of artistic forms.

