Mamata Banerjee, born on January 5, 1955, in Calcutta (now Kolkata), West Bengal, is a prominent politician, legislator, and incumbent chief minister of West Bengal

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Mamata Banerjee birthday 2024: From political underdog to West Bengal's Chief Minister x 00:00

Mamata Banerjee, born on January 5, 1955, in Calcutta (now Kolkata), West Bengal, is a prominent politician, legislator, and incumbent chief minister of West Bengal. She achieved a historic milestone as the first female chief minister of West Bengal, serving in this capacity since 2011.

Growing up in a lower-middle-class neighborhood in south Calcutta, Mamata faced adversity early on with the death of her father. Nevertheless, she pursued education, earning multiple degrees, including a bachelor's in law and a master's in arts from the University of Calcutta. Her political journey began during her school days when she joined the Congress (I) Party in West Bengal. Over the years, she held various positions within the party and other local political organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banerjee entered national politics by winning a seat in the lower house (Lok Sabha) of the Indian parliament in 1984, representing her home district in south Kolkata. Though she faced defeat in the 1989 elections, she reclaimed her seat in 1991 and continued to be re-elected in subsequent elections until 2009. During her parliamentary tenure, she served in administrative roles within the party and the national government, holding three cabinet-level ministerial posts.

Despite her rise at the national level, Mamata Banerjee maintained strong ties to her home state, earning the affectionate moniker "Didi" (Big Sister) from her followers. Known for her simplicity and outspoken nature, she garnered support by staying connected to her humble roots and vehemently expressing her opinions, particularly against the long-standing communist rule in West Bengal.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee Birthday 2024: Trinamool Congress chief’s political journey

In the late 1990s, disillusioned with what she perceived as corruption within the Congress Party, Banerjee founded the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in 1997. While the party faced limited success in national elections, it gained momentum in West Bengal. A turning point came in 2006 when Mamata Banerjee staged a 25-day hunger strike against the forced acquisition of land from farmers for an automobile factory. This protest revitalized her political career, and the AITC saw increased support in the 2009 national elections.

Banerjee's focus, however, shifted to the 2011 state parliamentary elections, where she aimed to end the decades-long communist rule in West Bengal. Her popularity surged as she championed causes such as opposition to land acquisition, human rights, and the protection of women and children. The AITC emerged victorious in the 2011 elections, securing over three-fifths of the seats in the state legislature. Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the chief minister on May 20, marking the end of communist dominance in the state.

Beyond politics, Mamata Banerjee was a prolific writer, contributing to both English and Bengali literature. She authored over two dozen books, including nonfiction works like "Struggle for Existence" (1998) and "The Slaughter of Democracy" (2006), along with a volume of poetry.

Mamata Banerjee's political journey is marked by her resilience, grassroots connection, and the historic feat of becoming the first female chief minister of West Bengal, bringing about significant political change in the state.