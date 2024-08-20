Mother Teresa Birthday 2024: Some lesser known facts about Nobel laureate

Known worldwide for her humanitarian work and dedication to the poor, Mother Teresa, born Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, continues to inspire people with her selfless service

Mother Teresa. File pic

Mother Teresa, a symbol of compassion and selflessness, was born on August 26, 1910. She was born in in Skopje, which is now in North Macedonia.

On her birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the Nobel laureate that highlight different aspects of her extraordinary life:

- Mother Teresa, born as Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, was the youngest of three children.

- Her family was profoundly devout, and her mother, Dranafile Bojaxhiu, was essential in establishing her beliefs and morals.

- Before becoming a nun, Mother Teresa wanted to be a teacher. She joined the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland and began her teaching career in Kolkata, India.

- Mother Teresa’s call to serve the poor came during a train journey from Kolkata to Darjeeling in 1946. This moment was pivotal, leading her to found the Missionaries of Charity.

- She spoke several languages, including Albanian, Bengali, Hindi, and English. Her ability to communicate in various languages helped her connect with people from diverse backgrounds.

- Mother Teresa's humanitarian work was not widely known outside India until the 1970s, despite her significant efforts and impact on the community.

- At 18, she left her home to join the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland.

- She adopted the name Sister Mary Teresa after Saint Thérèse of Lisieux. After training in Ireland, she was transferred to India, where she began her novitiate in Darjeeling.

- Mother Teresa's father was a businessman and her mother was a homemaker.

- Her first mission was not in Kolkata but in a remote village in the Indian state of West Bengal. She initially faced many challenges, including lack of resources and support.

- Despite her global fame, Mother Teresa experienced poverty firsthand in her own childhood. This early experience influenced her later work with the poor.

- Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity expanded to more than 100 countries, establishing hospitals, orphanages, and schools to aid the needy.

- Mother Teresa struggled with feelings of spiritual doubt and darkness throughout her life, which she privately described as a "dark night of the soul."