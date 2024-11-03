The sacred portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand were closed on Bhai Dooj, marking the end of this year’s pilgrimage season. Thousands of devotees gathered for the Vedic ceremonies as the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Yamuna were taken to their winter abodes.

Kedarnath Temple closed at 8:30 am, Yamunotri at 12:05 pm Idols moved to winter homes in Ukhimath and Kharsali Over 1.65 million pilgrims visited Kedarnath this season

The portals of the revered Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand have been closed for the winter season, as per PTI. The ceremonial closure, marked by Vedic rituals, took place on Sunday, coinciding with the festival of Bhai Dooj, and was attended by a large number of devotees along with temple committee members and administrative officials.

According to the temple committee, the Kedarnath Temple’s gates were shut at precisely 8:30 am, while the Yamunotri Temple closed its doors at 12:05 pm. The closures signify the end of the annual pilgrimage season, during which the temples are accessible to pilgrims from across India and abroad.

Following the rituals, the idols of Lord Shiva, to whom Kedarnath Temple is dedicated, and Goddess Yamuna, the presiding deity of Yamunotri, were placed in beautifully adorned palanquins and ceremoniously transported to their respective winter residences. Lord Shiva's idol will remain at Ukhimath, while the idol of Goddess Yamuna will reside in Kharsali until the temples reopen next year, as per PTI.

The Kedarnath Temple, situated at an elevation of over 11,000 feet in the Garhwal Himalayas, is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas, or divine representations of Lord Shiva, found throughout India. The temple, a major pilgrimage site, attracts lakhs of devotees annually, who undertake the challenging journey to offer prayers amidst the stunning Himalayan landscape. Due to harsh winter conditions, Kedarnath remains closed when the area is covered in snow.

More than 18,000 devotees gathered at Kedarnath on Sunday to witness the closure ceremony, which began with elaborate rituals as early as 4 am, according to Harish Gaur, the media in-charge for the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). BKTC Chairman Ajendra Ajay added that this season saw over 1.65 million (16.5 lakh) pilgrims visiting Kedarnath, a remarkable turnout that underscores the temple's spiritual significance.

Similarly, the Yamunotri Dham, which is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites along with Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Badrinath, closed its doors at 12:05 pm during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta, as per a temple committee representative. Yamunotri, dedicated to the Goddess Yamuna, draws thousands of devotees who visit the shrine to seek blessings. Gangotri, another Char Dham site, closed for the winter a day earlier, on Saturday, while Badrinath Temple is scheduled to close on November 17.

These annual closures mark the transition to winter in the Himalayan region, when snowfall makes access to these high-altitude temples challenging and often perilous. During the off-season, caretakers at the winter abodes of the deities continue daily worship rituals, ensuring that the spiritual connection remains uninterrupted until the temples reopen in the spring.

The Char Dham Yatra, which includes Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Badrinath, is a significant pilgrimage journey for Hindus and an integral part of the state’s tourism, drawing millions of pilgrims each year.

(With inputs from PTI)