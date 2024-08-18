The assassination of Rajiv Gandhi was reportedly a result of complex political and regional tensions that culminated in a devastating act of violence

Rajiv Gandhi. File Pic

On August 20, India commemorates the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, a former Prime Minister whose visionary leadership and contributions to the nation continue to resonate. Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the 6th Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989, is remembered for his commitment to modernisation and reform, both in governance and technology

On the solemn occasion of Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary, the heart-wrenching incident that shook the nation and left an indelible mark on the Indian history.

The former Prime Minister of India was tragically assassinated on May 21, 1991.

Rajiv Gandhi, the sixth Prime Minister of India, played a crucial role in modernizing the country and bringing about technological advancements. His leadership saw the expansion of education and technology sectors, aiming to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas. However, his tenure was marred by controversies, including the Bofors scandal.

The assassination took place during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. A suicide bomber associated with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a militant organization from Sri Lanka, detonated an explosive device, killing Rajiv Gandhi and many others. The LTTE's involvement was a culmination of various factors.

The LTTE sought an independent Tamil state in Sri Lanka, citing discrimination against the Tamil minority by the Sinhalese-dominated government. Rajiv Gandhi's government had initially supported the Tamil cause, but as the conflict escalated, he sent Indian Peacekeeping Forces (IPKF) to Sri Lanka. This move led to a strained relationship between the Indian government and the LTTE, which accused Rajiv Gandhi of betraying their cause.

As tensions grew, a conspiracy was hatched to eliminate Rajiv Gandhi. Investigations revealed that the assassination was meticulously planned, involving individuals from both India and Sri Lanka. The suicide bomber, Dhanu, was reportedly a member of the LTTE.

The assassination of Rajiv Gandhi had far-reaching consequences. It left the nation in shock and grief, prompting a wave of condemnation both domestically and internationally. The Indian government launched a massive investigation, leading to the capture and prosecution of those involved in the plot.