The September 11, 2024, marks the 23rd anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, a day forever etched in the hearts and minds of people around the world.

The communities and leaders on September 11, each year, gather to honor the memory of nearly 3,000 lives lost and to reflect on the resilience and unity that emerged in the aftermath of one of history’s most devastating attacks, the news reports suggest.

The 9/11 attacks had profound effects on U.S. and global security policies. They led to the initiation of the War on Terror, including the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and significant changes in U.S. domestic security measures, including the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and the implementation of the USA PATRIOT Act, as per the reports.

The attacks on September 11 in the year 2001, were carried out by terrorists affiliated with al-Qaeda, the investigations had revealed. The terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of these planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center (WTC), causing the iconic skyscrapers to collapse.

A third plane struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense. The fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to overcome the hijackers, preventing it from reaching its intended target, believed to be either the White House or the U.S. Capitol.

Family members of the victims, first responders, and city officials gather at the 9/11 memorial in the United States of America each year, where they read aloud the names of those who perished.

The solemn ceremony include moments of silence and the traditional reading of names, ensuring that the personal stories behind the tragedy remain alive.

Across the nation, ceremonies and moments of silence are observed to mark the dark day in the US history.

In addition to memorial events, many people engage in acts of service and community outreach as a tribute to the spirit of generosity that arise from the tragedy.

The attacks caused massive destruction and led to a global shock. Emergency responders faced unprecedented challenges in rescue and recovery efforts.