Breaking News
Mumbai: Honey, they’ve shrunk our local trains!
Mumbai: The Charkop clean-up act
Mumbai: ATS arrests Naval apprentice for ‘sharing’ info with Pak operatives
Mumbai: 50 duped with bookings for closed floating diner
Mumbai: Kurla LTT fire started at under-construction pod hotel
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > Offbeat News > Article > Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel A tribute to the Iron Man of India

Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: A tribute to the Iron Man of India

Updated on: 14 December,2023 05:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

December 14 marks the solemn occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death anniversary. He was a towering figure in India's history, revered as the 'Iron Man of India'.

Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: A tribute to the Iron Man of India

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel/ File Photo

Listen to this article
Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: A tribute to the Iron Man of India
x
00:00

December 14 marks the solemn occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death anniversary. He was a towering figure in India's history, revered as the 'Iron Man of India' for his monumental contributions to our nation's unity and progress. Born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat, Patel dedicated his life to the service of the nation, leaving an indelible mark through his unwavering leadership and vision.


As an influential figure during India's struggle for independence, Patel worked tirelessly alongside Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders to liberate the country from colonial rule. His extraordinary determination and commitment were pivotal in integrating over 500 princely states into a unified India after independence in 1947.


 


Sardar Patel's vision and foresight were instrumental in creating the foundation of a united and cohesive India. His 'Iron Man' moniker aptly captures his resolute determination in uniting the diverse princely states into the Indian Union. His pragmatic approach and persuasive skills helped forge consensus among the princely states, ensuring their accession to India, thereby shaping the geographical and political contours of the nation.

 

Patel firmly believed in the strength of unity and believed that a united India would be the cornerstone of its progress. His advocacy for national unity and integrity transcended boundaries, emphasizing that the nation's progress lay in fostering unity among its people, regardless of caste, creed, or religion.

 

His legacy continues to inspire generations, serving as a beacon of unity, integrity, and unwavering dedication to the nation. The Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue situated in Gujarat, stands as a monumental tribute to his invaluable contributions and leadership, symbolizing his stature in Indian history.

 

On this day, as we commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death anniversary, it is imperative to reflect on his ideals and principles. His life exemplified selflessness, determination, and a fervent commitment to the nation's welfare, inspiring millions to emulate his values and work towards a united and prosperous India.

 

The spirit of Sardar Patel's legacy lives on, urging us to uphold the values of unity, integrity, and inclusivity. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sardar vallabhbhai patel Freedom India news offbeat news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK