On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death anniversary here are some fascinating facts about the 'Statue of Unity'

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue. File Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary 2023: Fascinating facts about 'Statue of Unity' x 00:00

As the nation pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Death Anniversary on December 14, the iconic 'Statue of Unity', a testament to his legacy, stands tall. To commemorate his legacy, the "Statue of Unity," the world's tallest statue, was erected in his honor in the Indian state of Gujarat. This colossal statue, standing at 182 meters, is a testament to his enduring influence on the nation.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, a small town in Gujarat, Sardar Patel exhibited leadership qualities from a young age. After studying law in England, he returned to India and quickly became a prominent barrister in Gujarat. However, it was his entry into politics that would change the course of history.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary here are some fascinating facts about the monumental structure.

The 'Statue of Unity' holds the distinction of being the world's tallest statue, standing at an impressive height of 182 meters (597 feet).

Situated on the picturesque Sadhu-Bet Island, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River, the statue offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding landscape.

The statue's design was conceptualised by Indian sculptor Ram V. Sutar, renowned for his lifelike representations of historical figures.

Conceived as a tribute to Sardar Patel, the statue symbolizes unity and integration, honoring his role in unifying India after gaining independence in 1947.

The 'Statue of Unity' was unveiled on October 31, 2018, coinciding with Sardar Patel's birth anniversary. The inauguration marked a momentous occasion in India's history.

The statue is comprised of bronze-coated bronze cladding panels supported by a reinforced concrete core. It is designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 180 km/hour and seismic activities.

The statue's design meticulously captures Sardar Patel's distinctive attire, emphasizing attention to detail and the sculptor's commitment to authenticity.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!