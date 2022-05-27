Sheep sentenced to three years in prison for killing a woman in South Sudan

According to local media reports, Duony Manyang Dhal, who is the owner of the sheep has been ordered by the court to give five cows to the victim's family

Reprsentative image

In a bizarre development, a sheep in South Sudan has been sentenced to jail for three months after being found guilty of killing a woman. Yes, you have read it right!

The victim has been identified as a 45-year-old woman Adhieu Chaping, who was attacked by sheep, earlier in May. Adhieu was repeatedly attacked by the sheep and as a result of it, she broke her ribs and later died, reported Sudan's Eye Radio.

The sheep was held and taken into custody at a police station in Maleng Agok Payam. While speaking with the media, Major Elijah Mabor said, “The owner is innocent and the ram is the one who perpetrated the crime so it deserves to be arrested then later on the case shall be forwarded to customary court where the case can be handed amicably."

According to local media reports, Duony Manyang Dhal, who is the owner of the sheep has been ordered by the court to give five cows to the victim's family. Also, the owner and victim's family are related and neighbours and have signed an agreement with the police to finalise the deal.