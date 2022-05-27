Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
2 LeT terrorists, involved in Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat's murder, killed: Police
Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Home > News > Offbeat News > Article > Sheep sentenced to three years in prison for killing a woman in South Sudan

Sheep sentenced to three years in prison for killing a woman in South Sudan

Updated on: 27 May,2022 11:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to local media reports, Duony Manyang Dhal, who is the owner of the sheep has been ordered by the court to give five cows to the victim's family

Sheep sentenced to three years in prison for killing a woman in South Sudan

Reprsentative image


In a bizarre development, a sheep in South Sudan has been sentenced to jail for three months after being found guilty of killing a woman. Yes, you have read it right!

The victim has been identified as a 45-year-old woman Adhieu Chaping, who was attacked by sheep, earlier in May. Adhieu was repeatedly attacked by the sheep and as a result of it, she broke her ribs and later died, reported Sudan's Eye Radio.




The sheep was held and taken into custody at a police station in Maleng Agok Payam. While speaking with the media, Major Elijah Mabor said, “The owner is innocent and the ram is the one who perpetrated the crime so it deserves to be arrested then later on the case shall be forwarded to customary court where the case can be handed amicably."


According to local media reports, Duony Manyang Dhal, who is the owner of the sheep has been ordered by the court to give five cows to the victim's family. Also, the owner and victim's family are related and neighbours and have signed an agreement with the police to finalise the deal.

offbeat news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK