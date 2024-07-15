Shrawan Begins 2024: Understanding the significance of this sacred month

Shrawan, also known as Sawan, is a highly revered month in the Hindu calendar. Here, as Shrawan begins 2024, we explore why it is so important & how it is celebrated.

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Shrawan, also known as Sawan, is a very important month in the Hindu calendar. Shrawan begins on July 21, 2024, and marks the start of a time of devotion, rituals, and festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. This holy month has great spiritual significance for Hindus, and it is a time for prayer, fasting, and seeking blessings. As Shrawan begins in 2024, we will look at why it is so important and how it is celebrated.

Significance of Shrawan

Shrawan is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months for Hindus, particularly devotees of Lord Shiva. The entire month is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, the destroyer and transformer among the Holy Trinity in Hinduism, which also includes Brahma and Vishnu.

The tale of the Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the ocean of milk, is closely linked to Shrawan. According to Hindu mythology, during the churning of the seas, a pot of poison (halahala) appeared, threatening to destroy the universe. Lord Shiva ingested the poison to rescue the universe, and his throat went blue, giving him the name Neelkanth. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Shiva during Shrawan grants them his blessings and protection.

Ritual and Observances

1. Fasting and Prayers: Many devotees fast on Mondays, known as Shravan Somvar, to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. These fasts are thought to cleanse the soul and bring prosperity and happiness. Devotees go to Shiva temples, do Abhishekam (the ritual bathing of the Shiva Linga), and offer prayers and special pujas.

2. Kanwar Yatra: The Kanwar Yatra is a famous practice during Shrawan. Kanwariyas, or devotees, carry sacred water from the Ganges River in pots (kanwars) and walk to their local Shiva temples to offer it to the Shiva Linga. This pilgrimage demonstrates their commitment and penance.

3. Sawan Somvar Vrat: Mondays in Shrawan, or Sawan Somvar, are regarded as extremely auspicious. Devotees, particularly unmarried women, fast on Mondays in the hope of finding a nice husband and having a happy marriage. Married women fast for the health and longevity of their husbands.

4. Festivals: Shrawan is also a month of celebrations. Raksha Bandhan, a holiday celebrating the link between brothers and sisters, is commonly held during this month. Shrawan also includes Nag Panchami, a serpent-worshipping holiday, and Hariyali Teej, a women's festival celebrating marital bliss.

5. Sawan Shivratri: The Shivratri of the Shrawan month, known as Sawan Shivratri, is particularly significant. Devotees remain awake all night, recite hymns, and make special prayers to Lord Shiva, seeking his heavenly blessings.

Spiritual Importance

Shrawan is a season of spiritual regeneration. Devotees believe that prayers and rituals performed during this month have a more powerful effect, bringing them closer to the divine. It is a time for self-discipline, with many individuals refraining from non-vegetarian foods, alcohol, and other indulgences. The emphasis is on dedication, meditation, and contemplation.