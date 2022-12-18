Breaking News
17 to raise a toast to 35

Updated on: 18 December,2022 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shweta Shiware |

The city’s oldest fashion retail address celebrates 35 years with a special collaboration

Ensemble. Picture courtesy/Tarun Tahiliani


Shweta ShiwareTo celebrate 35 years of its journey, “although it literally feels like we opened just yesterday” as Tarun Tahiliani threads it in words, the couturier has created a capsule line for Ensemble of 17 garments that evokes the brand’s signature India modern handwriting. Highlights of this collaborative collection include Kashida-inspired embroidered coats along with fine Aari stitch in Kasab and newly introduced chrysanthemum motifs realised on gilets, jumpsuits and draped dresses. His sister Tina Tahiliani Parikh, who now helms the family-owned business, adds: “We continue to remain explorers with an aim to spotlight the indigenous craft, embroidery, and weaving traditions of India and present them in a modern format.”


Established in 1987 at Lions Gate, Ensemble’s reputation for galvanising India’s first fashion community, including experts like the late Rohit Khosla, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Neil Beiff and Amaya (Sunita Kapoor and Anita Shivdasani), and Tahiliani himself to stock their collections under one roof, is second to none.




Shweta Shiware columnists

