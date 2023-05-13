The initiative was reported in this paper, with a couple of statements and observations by the differently abled that should make us perhaps try to change the situation to make spaces more accessible.

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Accessibility for all should be focus of public spaces x 00:00

Mumbai’s wheelchair cricket team is all set to play a game at Patwardhan Park in Bandra West. The aim is to highlight the value of this open space, and the battle to save it. The BMC has a proposal to make an underground car parking lot below it, and locals, activists invested in the space are fighting hard to stop this from happening.

Citizens are fighting hard for what they claim will be a precious space gone away, if the car park is allowed to come up. So, there are a number of activities planned at the park and allies have joined in. The wheelchair cricket team is one of those allies. The initiative was reported in this paper, with a couple of statements and observations by the differently abled that should make us perhaps try to change the situation to make spaces more accessible.

A player stated that even though there are some spaces that are open, like gardens, and so accessible to wheelchair users, the space ‘within’ them may have a few steps on an elevation which makes getting there a challenge. So, even though gardens are ‘open’, some parts inside may still not be fully accessible to the differently abled.

Then, for the cricket team, certain maidans do not allow wheelchairs as curators or caretakers tell them this will spoil the pitches. So, the open space is often still not totally open to the physically challenged.

A differently abled person also highlighted how the few reserved for the disabled car parking spots at some venues, are shamelessly taken over by the able-bodied. This is abhorrent to say the least.

In the end, we say accessibility is important not just for the obvious reason of equality but also, enhancing awareness about the differently abled. When they can share spaces, then, interaction, exposure and exchange should surely make both learn so much from each other.