Address recalibration issue to avoid flare-ups

Taxis and auto rickshaws will face a daily fine and their permits may even be suspended if they fail to recalibrate their meters as per the new fare structure by November 30, the transport department reportedly announced recently. So far, only 4 per cent of taxis and 11 per cent of autos in the city haveupdated their meters.

As per the announcement, autos and taxi drivers will face a one-day permit suspension for each day’s delay till December 7. Thereafter, if anybody fails to get the meter recalibrated by February-end, a fine ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 5,000 will be levied when the vehicle is brought to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for recalibration.

Though fares have been revised, many vehicles are running by old meters. This is because the holiday season saw several of their owners go to their hometowns and they could not recalibrate their meters. The unavailability of electronic chips at RTOs also contributed to the delay.

From October 1, the minimum fare for travelling in taxis and autos was hiked to Rs 28 and Rs 23 respectively, a jump of Rs 3 for the former and Rs 2 for the latter.

Recalibration hurdles need to be addressed as arguments between commuters and drivers about adhering to the fares are common. Some commuters believe they are entitled to pay the old fares as that is what the meter shows, never mind what the new rate card says. Some drivers, and we must stress are not all, refuse to show the card to the passenger, stating they have misplaced it or they are in a hurry and people pay up.

Frayed tempers, traffic snarls and people feeling cheated lead to combustible situations. Authorities and stakeholders must work together to de-tangle the recalibration knot. Let us become a city that is justifiably proud of paying by the meter.

