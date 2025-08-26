For those who choose to hammer India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for ‘choosing matches’, here’s a statistical deep dive to show how punishing the life of a fast bowler can be; in the last seven years, India’s top pacers have had an average rest of just three days for every day played

I was stunned when I saw these numbers (table below). Jasprit Bumrah has had an average rest of just 3.2 days for every playing day across the last seven years, while Mohammed Siraj has had 3.5 days, and Mohammed Shami, 3.7. And remember — both Bumrah and Shami have also missed matches because of injuries. That only makes these statistics even more telling.

A closer look at the table, covering the last seven years, shows that out of 2555 days, Bumrah has played matches on 807 days (in Tests, ODIs, T20Is for India, and the IPL, including pre-match training days), bowling a total of 2220.3 overs. Now, if you add the two travel days before and after each match (which are stressful too), his playing days will further increase. The same goes for India’s other frontline fast bowlers, Siraj (played 731 days and bowled 1764.2 overs) and Shami (played 683 days and bowled 1652 overs).

When you break this down — (seven years x 365 days) 2555 days divided by total match-days) — it shows that the average rest days for the pacers is very less. And mind you — these numbers don’t even include domestic matches and practice days. If we added first-class or other domestic games, the workload would be much heavier. I didn’t have that data which means, we’re only looking at half the picture.

Thus, it’s easy to criticise these pacers who have carried the load for India over the years, but when you see the actual numbers, one realises how punishing the life of a fast bowler is. These numbers reveal how much strain their bodies have endured.

I worked with Bumrah at the National Cricket Academy, before he even broke into the Indian team. When I studied his bowling action and biomechanics on video back then, to be honest, I didn’t think he’d last this long — given his strenuous action and the workload demands of a fast bowler. But what stood out was his attitude, discipline, and dedication. He kept working tirelessly, not just on his skills, but more importantly on his fitness — building the strength needed to handle the load his unique action puts on the body. Of course, credit also goes to the trainer at NCA, who guided him, and the physios who looked after him along the way.

Fast bowling is brutal

Think about it. In these seven years, how many batsmen have gone without injury breaks? How many have opted out of a series quietly? Nobody really questions them. But when it comes to a fast bowler, everyone seems ready to pounce. The truth is — fast bowling is brutal. Someone like Bumrah generates pace, not from a long run-up, but from sheer strength. And when you rely on strength, your muscles are bound to suffer wear and tear.

Compare Bumrah to legends like Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram, Richard Hadlee, or Malcolm Marshall. They all had smoother biomechanics and long careers, but even they weren’t spared from injuries. Research has shown that about 40 per cent of a pacer’s speed comes from the momentum of the run-up. Bumrah, with his slow run-up, puts extra load on his body to generate that pace.

So, instead of hammering these bowlers for “choosing matches” let’s enjoy watching them perform whenever they can. Enjoy the skills, the execution, the moments they create.

Because if you dig deeper, you may find that the choices aren’t entirely theirs — sometimes the silence and incompetence of those in charge plays a part. Too often, support staff land jobs for the wrong reasons and stay quiet just to protect them, rather than engaging with experts at the NCA with physios or trainers who truly understand what fast bowlers need.

The game has changed completely. In our days, fitness wasn’t something we had to chase — it came naturally. We played endless matches, lived an outdoor life, and the grind of first-class cricket toughened us in ways no gym session can. Today, some international players hardly play any domestic cricket. They spend hours in the gym, but no amount of lifting or recovery drills can replace the battle-hardening that comes from match play.

Mind over muscle

If I had one suggestion for today’s fast bowlers, it would be to work on your flexibility. The ones, who lasted long, always had that. Strong muscles are important, yes, but supple muscles are what protect you in the long run. And above all, let’s not forget that cricket is still 95 per cent mental. Ice baths may soothe tired muscles, but only rest, reflection, and a fresh mind can keep your performance sharp when it matters most.

Add to that the constant noise of social media, endorsements, brand shoots and it eats away at their downtime. We had no such distractions. During the World Cup, we barely even read the papers — Sandeep Patil was our news anchor, giving us updates. Phone calls home were rare, too and expensive. We’d rather spend on a meal or some shopping.

Today’s players don’t have that luxury of privacy. Everywhere they go, fans, media, and smartphones follow. Fame now comes with influencer deals, paparazzi, sponsor obligations, and the pressure of keeping up with millions of followers. Yes, the money is massive, but so is the responsibility. And that’s what we often forget. Behind every yorker, every spell, there’s a body that is pushed to its limit, and a mind that carries the weight of expectations far beyond the boundary rope.

The author was part of India’s 1983 ODI World Cup-winning team