Amenities for women cannot be an afterthought

This paper had a recent report about the non-existent washrooms on the ground floor where the state consumer courts are located. The old building is in SoBo and there are at least 100 people visiting the courts daily (approximately) including advocates and litigants. There is no washroom on the ground floor for women. They need to trudge to the first floor for that. While the building has a lift, it takes time and for the seniors, it is an arduous climb as this is an old building, and the steps are high.

While we mark Women’s Day today with a number of events, we must not forget that basic, on-ground facilities are extremely important. More so than all the marketing gimmicks that mark the day.

Ensure that women have good, working sanitation facilities at all public infrastructure and in buildings. This paper had once run an extensive report about the state of women’s washrooms on Railway station platforms. Some of these were unusable, the others were locked. Good, working amenities are a human right and a must for mental peace and dignity of women. They also contribute to women’s safety.

Ensure restrooms for women, privacy for mothers and infants, access for specially-abled women to these spaces and ease of movement for seniors. Even when commuting long distance, between cities for example, women are hard pressed to find washrooms. This has a tremendous impact on physical health.

Washrooms should be part of city transport and development plans. Mumbai has a few welcome public toilets for women. This paper reported how a defunct bus has become a toilet for women, near Fashion Street in SoBo called the ‘Pink Toilet’. More such initiatives are needed as frills are good but fundamentals are non-negotiable for women’s health.