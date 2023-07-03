An Oval-shaped victory

It’s been five years since UNESCO conferred their prestigious World Heritage Site tag to the city’s Victorian Gothic and Art Deco ensembles. Our sutradhaars look back at the triumph of citizens’ power and what the rest of the city can learn from their resilience and drive that continues till date

United Nations flag. Photo/AFP

You’re late, my Lady. Hope all is well. I was beginning to get a tad worried after I heard the clock strike 11, which is well after our meeting hour,” remarked Sir PM, checking on his friend who was always the more punctual of the two. As they met indoors, inside the Cathedral, owing to the incessant downpour, he noticed that she was wearing a gorgeous lavender-hued gown, a departure from her usual look, complete with matching delicate jewellery to accessorise the look. It must be a special day, he wondered; he was kept in the dark and the suspense over her silence was killing him. “So, a big ceremony? Dear me, I hope it hasn’t slipped my mind that it might be your birthday today!” probed Sir PM, hoping to subtly get the answer from his friend.

Lady Flora knew her friend too well. “Pheroze, it is perfectly fine to ask me why I am all decked up; we are friends, remember?” she smiled, and continued, “I was at an invite-only event by the kind people who engineered and valiantly fought to give Bombay its third UNESCO World Heritage Site tag. It’s been five years since that amazing day, and so they decided to raise a toast to all the valiant warriors who fought their way to ensure the area’s good work and legacy found a place on the global heritage map.” Sir PM was all ears, and suddenly his not being a part of this didn’t matter. After all he was a proud Bombaywallah, and any celebration in its honour had to be appreciated. Just then Lady Flora made him feel even better, “You know, Pheroze, you would have been my plus one had the invite said so.” He blushed as the words rolled out of his friend’s mouth.

She continued, “While I was there, I kept marvelling at the manner in which these resilient citizens managed to persist with the idea. It’s all about people’s power. In fact, I recall from all those years ago, this newspaper was the first publication to put its full weight behind the campaign, with deep-dive interviews with its stakeholders as well as international voices, signature campaigns, and have continued to do so till that memorable day.” It came back to Sir PM now, “Oh yes, I remember those days. What was remarkable was that these citizen groups didn’t lose sight of their goal – to showcase the uniqueness of the two styles of architecture that lie on either side of the Oval Maidan. I, for one, was fascinated to witness the slow fading out of one style [Victorian Gothic] on the one hand, and the rise of the other [Art Deco] on the opposite side of the great open space. Both these changes took place across different centuries and goes to show its rich heritage value. It also reminds me how ancient you and I are!” he chuckled, to which Lady Flora laughed out loud. “Pheroze, you crack me up. But jokes aside, it is a terrific recognition, and I also learnt that back when the honour was conferred on these sites, important voices at UNESCO specially hailed the efforts of this ‘citizen-backed movement,’ that played a key role to create awareness and to protect these buildings–both of public importance and private use.”

It was serendipitous that they ended up reaching Oval Maidan by now. Both friends soaked in a stunning view of both architectural ensembles. “Pheroze, I hope this is not the last time that a citizen’s movement from Bombay is celebrated for their exceptional work on a national or global platform. We are blessed with so many key, landmark, structures and sites, and I really wish that citizens in those parts are equally engaged and invested in their upkeep and longevity, in a sensitive way. Surely, the city’s gods and lawmakers cannot go around tearing down buildings of high heritage value or altering its façades in the name of redevelopment or so-called “improved, high-class facilities.” All that chatter is bunkum,” exclaimed Lady Flora.

“You are right, my Lady. I wonder how many such buildings are under the eye of such threats. I hope there are benefactors and well-wishers who realise that such sites and structures are symbolic and representative of the unique character of our city and its past, that is so critical for us in the present to better understand and approach the future,” Sir PM added, taking a good, long look at what surrounded them.

Bombay could sure do with more citizen-backed movements because at the end of the day, they are the heartbeat of this unique city, and its only hope to retain its socio-cultural and historic fabric, both agreed as they said a prayer for their beloved city and its amazing citizens.

mid-day's Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city's sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her.

