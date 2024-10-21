Anger management a big part of driving in Mumbai

During the turmoil, the mob vandalised the autorickshaw parked in front of the police station

A mob gathered and beat the accused autorickshaw driver and also vandalised his autorickshaw on Thursday

Recently, a serious fight erupted in Kandivli which began after an autorickshaw driver hit a woman who was crossing the street. Bystanders intervened and attacked the auto driver.

The scenario immediately escalated as the driver defended himself and ran to an adjacent police station for protection. However, tensions increased when a swelling mob attempted to attack the police station, demanding that the personnel hand over the driver. During the turmoil, the mob vandalised the autorickshaw parked in front of the police station.

Police personnel on duty quickly sought reinforcements. Additional forces restored order and 18 people were detained. An official stated that the autorickshaw driver has also been charged with reckless driving.

While the crowd was controlled this could have had extremely serious repercussions. With a mob on the rampage, there could have been many more people, bystanders, passers by drawn into what could spiral into large-scale violence. This could have a spillover like looting of shops, damage to public property including fire. In extreme cases, very serious injuries and deaths have also occurred.

While the rickshaw driver should have been more careful, it is unacceptable that the public takes matters into its own hands. Instead follow the law, approach a traffic cop, file a complaint and take the matter to the police station. First, see that the person who is hit gets immediate treatment if needed.

It is not up to the people to go around dispensing some kind of quasi punishment on our roads. One has to work on dialling back a fraught atmosphere and work through proper, legitimate channels.