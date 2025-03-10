Breaking News
Four suffocate to death while cleaning water tank in Mumbai
NCP (SP) workers stage protest at metro station in Pune; disrupt operations
Latur civic body file 3 cases, remove 600 illegal banners and hoardings
WPL 2025: Police issues traffic advisory ahead of matches at Brabourne Stadium
Fire breaks out at multiple shops and huts in Goregaon
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > As commuters we should be part of the solution

As commuters, we should be part of the solution

Updated on: 10 March,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

Permanent outside waiting areas will be established at 60 stations that periodically experience heavy crowds

As commuters, we should be part of the solution

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Listen to this article
As commuters, we should be part of the solution
x
00:00

A high-level meeting was held recently, led by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, to discuss crowd control at stations. Several key decisions were taken to enhance passenger management and safety across major stations in the country.


Permanent outside waiting areas will be established at 60 stations that periodically experience heavy crowds. These waiting areas were successfully implemented during the 2024 festival season at Surat Udhna, Patna, and New Delhi, as well as during the Mahakumbh at nine Prayag area stations. Pilot projects for permanent waiting areas have commenced at New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Patna stations. This initiative will contain sudden crowd surges, allowing passengers onto platforms only when trains arrive, a detailed report stated in this paper.


A much-needed move is that passengers with confirmed reserved tickets will have direct access to platforms, while those with waiting list tickets or without tickets will be required to wait in designated outside areas. Unauthorised entry points will be sealed.


Commuters must realise that this is for their benefit. Ticketless travel must invite the strictest penalties. Crowd control measures are important but the people need to exercise discipline and maturity, to make this truly effective. There is the human factor and technical aspect, too, optimum control happens when both work in sync. Orderly entrance is key. Rumours causing alarm and anxiety lead to chaos. 

Good announcement systems, clear communication is vital. Irresponsible talk about problems, disasters means crowds go out of control and the situation spirals. In the end, the onus is on people to respect the measures and maintain decorum. More power to safety at our stations.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK