Asking citizens for suggestions is a wise move

Vehicles plying on the Elphinstone Bridge on Thursday. Decision on closure will be taken next week. Pics/Anurag Ahire

There are several takeaways from our report about the traffic police not shutting the Elphinstone Road Overbridge as previously announced. A decision on its closure will be made sometime next week.

Officials said the final decision would be made after considering the suggestions and objections received from citizens. A senior official said that they have published a draft regarding diversions. This is the first time a draft has been published inviting suggestions and objections from the public before closing a bridge. Citizens can send in their inputs until April 13. Suggestions and objections can be emailed to addlcp.traffic@mahapolice.gov.in.

The draft notification proposed closing the Elphinstone Bridge for two years to facilitate the construction of the Sewri-Worli Connector. However, the proposed timeline has raised concerns among citizens, who are sceptical about whether the work can be completed within two years.

The first is that public infrastructure is being made, with public’s inputs invited. This is a welcome move and one should surely consider that more such projects should involve suggestions and objections. While this is a mammoth project, even taking along the community in smaller projects should surely enhance authority-public relations. It will also narrow the communication gap between the public and decision makers.

Having said that, citizens too, should base their suggestions and objections if any, on merit, rather than simply opposing a project on flimsy. Be responsible, conducive and impact, clear and concise when it comes to suggestions.

The fact that the public is extremely cynical about a two-year timeline is the fact that projects do not finish on time. Our leaders have some introspection to do and the only way to change this is to stick to timelines. Closer public-decision makers/leader participation is a win-win for the city.