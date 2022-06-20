At ATMs, seeking a stranger’s help could be a bad idea

The modus operandi of the accused had been to keep cards of different banks with them and zero in on a crowded ATM kiosk

Representational images. Pic/iStock

It is not just raining, literally, but raining scams, too. After a rash of cybercrimes where the police have repeatedly warned about an uptick in online scamsters comes the news that the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) crime branch arrested two men for allegedly conning people at ATM kiosks by offering help in withdrawing cash from the machines.

The police recovered 34 ATM cards and a bike that had been used in the crime. The modus operandi of the accused had been to keep cards of different banks with them and zero in on a crowded ATM kiosk. Identifying their target and getting inside the ATM along with the victim, pretending to withdraw money.

Memorising the PIN, they would keep the target talking, and replace the original ATM card with the fake. They would then use the correct card to withdraw money.

Warning bells must peal at ATMs. First is not to accept help from unknown people. They also target senior citizens who look bewildered at times at these kiosks.

Always block the other person’s line of sight when feeding in a PIN. If you have some intuition and that is often a strong indicator, that somebody is trying to trick you into getting a PIN, go on high alert.

If the ATM has a verified security guard, which many kiosks do, ask the personnel for any help not from unknown people. Be wary of those trying to engage you in conversation or distract you in some way when inside the booth.

Some smaller kiosks do specify that only one or two people are allowed at a time so press the caution button if anybody tries to come in with you.

Not being paranoid but being alert, aware and informed is the way ahead.