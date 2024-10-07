At that time, authorities had promised to ‘return’ the garden to the locals, once the work was done

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Authorities keeping their word shouldn’t be rare x 00:00

The Sunday edition of this newspaper highlighted how a garden is coming up next to Siddhivinayak Metro Station. This garden was sacrificed for the Metro station work years ago. In 2016, this newspaper highlighted a protest by Prabhadevi locals as their beloved Sane Guruji Udyan, an oasis of green in a crowded, bustling area was going to be lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that time, authorities had promised to ‘return’ the garden to the locals, once the work was done. Given the track record, which has led to huge distrust between citizens and leaders, this promise was looked at with cynicism.

In a happy turn of events though, this garden is being remade and nearing completion. We can see the green coming up at the same spot, with the Siddhivinayak Metro Station abutting it. Though the work is yet to be completed, the garden looks on track and it is now quite certain that the locals will get their garden back.

While it may still be argued that there was no need for this garden to be taken away and alternative sites could have been explored for a station, the bigger point is that the authorities have kept their word. This should happen in all infra projects where word is kept, whether it be a garden, maintenance, timelines or improving for the citizenry. When administrators and leaders stick to their promises bridges are created between the administration and the people, distrust falls away and we have a stronger relationship with both sides realising they have one common aim, a better city for everyone.

Let us see that happening all across, especially when it comes to green and the environment, as people, while welcoming some amenities brought by development want administrators to maintain a balance, too. Keep your promises and win people’s hearts.