Authorities must nip encroachment in the bud

The area next to the mangroves in Andheri’s Lokhandwala has been levelled. Pic/Ranjeet Jadhav

The destruction of mangrove cover and wetlands has been a matter of justified concern. Lokhandwala residents have alleged that antisocial elements are systematically destroying a mangrove patch near Lokhandwala Back Road, allegedly with the intention of encroaching on the area.

A mid-day reporter, who visited the site, observed that the area next to the mangroves had been levelled. Paver blocks were also neatly arranged along the stretch, allegedly to facilitate encroachment.

It is time to attest to this encroachment by first looking into the complaint and removing material linked to encroachment. One fails to understand why the authorities wake up to encroachment only after vigilant citizens speak up. Go-green movements, environmental consciousness and plantation efforts fly in the face of such attacks on already existent green patches. It makes no sense denuding one spot of green and then talking about planting and transplanting. These are simply feel-good, cosmetic phrases when the reality is quite different.

This paper has repeatedly highlighted threats to mangroves and even the loss of mangroves in several areas. Citizens are always told to be vigilant. Yet, one wonders how these alleged encroachers are so bold. How are those who want to kill mangroves so brazen? It is definitely because of a system that is not strong enough to stop this right at the beginning.

One cannot help encroachment to happen and subsequently try to remove it. It has to be nipped in the bud before it can even take shape. We need action as the mangrove patch is being destroyed whether it be for encroachment or any other motive. Stop the destruction right now rather than disbelieve people, dilly-dally or delay. The clock is already ticking.