Autopsy of marriage

While being a solid, nuanced, feminist autopsy of the institution of marriage, its format is a murder mystery that is as much a whodunit as a whydunit; a courtroom drama and thriller.

Justine Triet’s Anatomy Of A Fall is still in Indian theatres nationwide at the time of writing—glory be! It is rare for a film directed by a woman, that too a foreign language film (French), to earn five Academy nominations for Best Picture, Best Director (Justine Triet), Actress (Sandra Hüller), Editing and Writing- Original Screenplay—for which it eventually won an Oscar, for Justine Triet and her partner and co-writer Arthur Harari. Sweet revenge, as, despite winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, France snubbed the film, sending another film as its official Oscar entry.

The film is about how, on the death of an unsuccessful, aspiring writer Samuel (Samuel Theis), his grieving widow Sandra (Sandra Hüller) is immediately suspected as the murderer—especially because she is unusually unapologetic both about her success as a writer, and refuses to be her husband’s slave in the marriage, whether in raising their son or in keeping house. In India, she would promptly be branded a chudail, or witch, without trial; here, France has a legal trial, yet it reveals the same hammerhead approach towards women more successful than their husbands. While being a solid, nuanced, feminist autopsy of the institution of marriage, its format is a murder mystery that is as much a whodunit as a whydunit; a courtroom drama and thriller.

The film touched a raw nerve for me. From everything I’ve seen of relationships around me since decades, marriage is a ridiculously cheap and popular way—just one little mangalsutra leash and you’re done!—to get a free slave for life, who will look after her man, cook, clean and keep house, often earn her own salary, raise his kids, provide sex on demand, look after her in-laws, his grandparents, and more. #Sharetheload 50:50 is not even a theoretical discussion; not even fantasy or scifi, but a fiction as distant from reality as Pluto is from Earth.

In fact, their blind son Daniel, 11, trapped between quarrelling parents, and now responsible for the fate of his mother, shows far more emotional maturity than his age, acting by instinct, as does Snoop, their dog. They unexpectedly nudge the narrative towards justice in a way the deeply patriarchal, misogynist French courts cannot. Simon Beaufils’ cinematography keeps us in the thick of action; Laurent Sénéchal’s editing is effective. The producers are Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion. The women crew include director and co-writer Justine Triet, producer Marie-Ange Luciani, costume designer Isabelle Pannetier and casting by Cynthia Arra.

Meenakshi Shedde is India and South Asia Delegate to the Berlin International Film Festival, National Award-winning critic, curator to festivals worldwide and journalist.

Reach her at meenakshi.shedde@mid-day.com