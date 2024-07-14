Balm before the storm

NDA gets a morale booster with 100 per cent win in the Council; MVA shows chinks in the armour as UBT gets Congress help to settle scores with ‘unfaithful’ partner

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flanked by Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Hundred per cent victory in the Legislative Council polls brought much-needed cheers to the NDA camp last week. Down with disbelief, distress and disenchantment following the Lok Sabha debacle, the Mahayuti troika had a lot to worry about as the Opposition eyed their MLAs to cross-vote. But results showed otherwise. The Opposition MLAs cross-voted for NDA candidates. The Congress leadership admitted that it has identified the violators of party diktat. Exemplary disciplinary action is the offing for their betrayal, they said. On the ruling side, joy replaced concerns as Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar managed to keep their respective flocks together, and Devendra Fadnavis, laced with his 2022 Council poll experience, proved superior in arithmetic that has enhanced chemistry between the three.

This victory has acted as a balm for NDA’s injured morale post-Lok Sabha. The NDA karyakartas, who were being battered right, left and centre on social media and other platforms, have something worthwhile to brag about, notwithstanding the fact that this 100 per cent triumph in the indirect elections does not guarantee a sweeping victory in the October Assembly elections.

Of bonding

And yet, the Council elections, if seen through a political lens, provided some good reading. The NDA partners put their differences aside and bonded to prevent leaks. They planned and executed together, sharing responsibilities. Elated, they have promised to keep the united spirit up even in the Assembly elections. In the MVA, it wasn’t so. The Aghadi did not arrive at a decision that would have prevented an embarrassment. Uddhav Thackeray had his way for reasons mentioned here later. In doing so, he reaffirmed that his bonding with the Congress high command had become even stronger. Neither Thackeray nor Congress extended a helping hand to the Sharad Pawar-supported Peasants and Workers Party veteran, Jayant Patil. The Congress did not field its second candidate, and committed its extra votes to Thackeray’s ‘Man Friday’ Milind Narvekar, whose late entry necessitated the voting. It would have been an unopposed election if there were 11 candidates for 11 vacancies. But then, Narvekar had 15 votes of its own, whereas Patil, despite having just one MLA voter (that too an NDA sympathiser), did not withdraw from the race. What was Patil’s strength, then? Congress chose Narvekar, not Pawar’s candidate. It would be interesting to see what Pawar says about this, sooner or later.

Of revenge

It is said that Patil was punished, because he, despite being an MVA partner, worked against Anant Geete, who was Thackeray’s Lok Sabha candidate from the Raigad constituency. Instead of Geete, Patil is learnt to have helped Sunil Tatkare, NCP (Ajit)’s sole winner. A complaint to this regard was submitted to Thackeray, who set up Narvekar with a purpose. Narvekar used his good contacts and Thackeray’s backing to ensure extra votes needed for the victory. If it was a new beginning for Thackeray’s one-time personal assistant, it also marked the end of the PWP’s once-glorious era. It is to be seen whether PWP, once the state’s main Opposition party, makes a comeback in October. In the current Assembly, PWP has just one MLA, whose inclination is more towards the ruling party. Patil’s count of votes makes one wonder whether his party legislator voted for him or not.

Houseful

Notably, Thackeray added one more member to the Upper House in a span of two weeks, after winning the teachers’ and graduates’ seats in Mumbai early this month. The BJP has added six MLCs, including Konkan graduates, in the same time. Shinde has added three and Ajit Pawar two. NDA may have twelve more MLCs before the Assembly elections through the governor’s quota. The seat-sharing formula for the 12 is likely to be a 50 per cent share for BJP, and the rest to be shared equally by Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Currently, the BJP has the majority in the Upper House. If the governor’s quota is added soon, the party’s numbers will increase further to consolidate its position, which will benefit it in adverse circumstances, in the next season.

Muddy affair

Jayant Patil has detractors not only in the MVA but also in the NDA. Alibag MLA from Shinde Sena, Mahendra Dalvi, had vowed to get himself anointed with mud if Patil was defeated in the Council polls. He had pledged all possible efforts to get his local rival marooned. On Saturday, Dalvi executed his vow. He invited his friends over to his residence in Rajmala where together they rolled in the mud (we don’t know whether the mud was man-made) to celebrate Patil’s downfall. No wonder, the videos and pictures of this bizarre muddy affair have become quite a hit.

Dharmendra Jore is political editor, mid-day. He tweets @dharmendrajore

