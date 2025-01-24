Some of the Pushpak Express passengers who ran for safety on its tracks were crushed under the moving Karnataka Express, while others sustained injuries

Some passengers of Pushpak Express stepped down, and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi. Pic/Screengrab from X

Listen to this article Be proactive but rational during emergencies x 00:00

At least 13 passengers of the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, who got off the train after an alarm chain-pulling incident, were killed on Wednesday (January 22, 2025) evening when they jumped down from their train. This action was sparked by rumours of a fire. These unfortunate people were then hit by the Karnataka Express speeding down the adjacent track.

ADVERTISEMENT

What happened was that a rumour started about there being a fire in the train. This situation triggered panic among passengers due to which some of them jumped off the train on the adjacent track.

Some of the Pushpak Express passengers who ran for safety on its tracks were crushed under the moving Karnataka Express, while others sustained injuries.

It proves the harmful and, in fact, incendiary fallout of recklessly heeding rumours.

We have unfortunately witnessed such incidents in our trains, especially during the monsoon, or in crowded places where there is some hearsay or careless chatter about a fire, or something giving way, etc.

Large-scale panic ensues with people rushing to exit the scene or situation. Jumping out, pushing, shoving, trampling others, it is a jungle out there and a fight for survival.

Hold on with casual remarks and do not spread information without checking. Even if there is some kind of crisis, calm action, forming some sort of queue and moving out is the answer. In this case, instead of simply jumping out of the train, moving at the back, looking into another compartment, checking etc. may have proved life-saving.

If some officials are able to, they can announce information in real-time over speakers. Panic leads to pain and tragedy. Avoid the initial unnecessary spark that can consume so many lives.