Be resposible and mask up when going outside

This is a scenario where truly numbers speak louder than words and numbers telling the real story. As for now, we have seen an uptick in cases, though not like the fierce earlier waves

The Malad Jumbo COVID Care Centre is especially to be on alert as the Dahisar and Goregaon jumbo centres have been shut. File pic

The dean of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo centre said that they have started operations last week, in a report in this paper. The centre is seeing a steady number of admissions of COVID-afflicted patients with over 10 patients daily in the age group of 25 to 50 years.

The next fortnight will give a clear picture of where the situation is heading in terms of the fourth wave, he is reported as saying.

This is a scenario where truly numbers speak louder than words and numbers telling the real story. As for now, we have seen an uptick in cases, though not like the fierce earlier waves.

This paper has run several reports about experts warning against complacency and some have asked for the mask mandate to return. This means that not just ‘advice’ for masks to return but a mandate with fines for not wearing masks should return.

While that may be up to the government, we must also become responsible, and that is the key word in handling COVID-19 from our end.

This means if you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, many people do know the list now, stay away from meeting people or going to gatherings. Do not dismiss these as symptoms because of the weather or just a little fever. If you know, do not go, period.

In other cases, if you have tested positive, do inform those you have been in contact with, so that they can take necessary precautions. Take the trouble to put in a call or message instead of hiding it, or wishing it away. We do see complacency creeping in with reference to these two aspects too. Let us not drop our guard at all, as it is still not an endgame for our combat with Coronavirus.