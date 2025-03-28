Being alert is the only safeguard against scammers

According to the complaint, the victim downloaded an astrology app in January to learn about his future

A 24-year-old software engineer working at a private firm in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) fell victim to a Rs 12.21 lakh online astrology scam while seeking solutions to personal problems. Cybercriminals lured him through a fraudulent astrology app, promising life-changing rituals and extorting money under false pretences.

According to the complaint, the victim downloaded an astrology app in January to learn about his future. Facing personal difficulties, he connected with someone on the app who advised him to perform a puja for stability in life. Initially quoted Rs 6300, he agreed after a week and was introduced to a so-called ‘Maharaj.’

After the first payment, fraudsters continued demanding money, claiming the puja was incomplete. When the victim hesitated, they threatened that stopping midway could endanger his life. Terrified, he transferred a total of Rs 12.21 lakh. He finally filed a complaint smelling a rat. There are new twists to cyber scams every now and then, with frauds inventing ways which may be new now. Then, when that modus operandi becomes familiar, they will switch methods. Here, we see an ‘offline’ methodology, where some frauds at times, purport to be blessed with divine powers or pose as holy men to divest persons of their money.

One must see the commonalities in online and offline frauds falling into this genre, if one can use this term. Certain red flags will be evident. The first is preying upon people at their most vulnerable. The con recognises, or smells a troubled person and plays upon a disturbed mind. The second is vague promises like ‘stability for life’ and ‘life-changing rituals.’ The third is fear. Creating a climate where the victim is told he will regret or even be in big trouble if he does not follow all instructions and pay up. Recognise the patterns and do not fall for them.