Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Civic body plans to improve infra, traffic congestion and urban mobility
BMC budget relief for Mumbaikars: Eknath Shinde
Will move into Varsha after daughter's exams: CM Fadnavis
One killed, another injured in fight over seat on express train in Maharashtra's Nandurbar
Jarange seeks ED probe against Dhananjay Munde amid charges of scam
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Better planning needed while demolishing old bridges

Better planning needed while demolishing old bridges

Updated on: 05 February,2025 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

Locals say that if this road were opened first, the pressure on traffic after the closure of the Prabhadevi road would be eased to a great extent

Better planning needed while demolishing old bridges

An aerial view of the century-old Elphinstone road overbridge on January 31. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Better planning needed while demolishing old bridges
x
00:00

Even as the Mumbai traffic police mulls logistics and dates of closure of the arterial Elphinstone bridge, taking into consideration all demands and appeals, Dadar residents have reminded the authorities of an earlier planned ‘Development Project’ (DP) road, crossing over the rail lines, between Dadar and Parel-Prabhadevi stations, our report said. Locals say that if this road were opened first, the pressure on traffic after the closure of the Prabhadevi road would be eased to a great extent.


They stated in our report, which has gained an avalanche of responses, seeing how vital it is, that while they welcome the double-decker bridge at Prabhadevi station, expected road diversions and delays during construction will severely impact commuters and worsen congestion in Dadar. The razing and reconstruction of Elphinstone bridge will put immense strain on the already overburdened road network in Dadar. The DP Road may alleviate this to some extent.


If there is some merit in this, maybe meetings with stakeholders, experts, traffic police, different agencies can start and the new road linking Hindmata junction in Dadar East to the Pramod Mahajan garden in Dadar West, designed to decongest can begin. After all, it is now not about the demolition of Elphinstone only, it is about all the mayhem and chaos that will accompany it.


Meanwhile, groundwork has to be perfect before demolition, with clear signage about diversions. More traffic cops deployed to spots at least for the first three months, as citizens are still getting used to the new route. Dust pollution mitigation measures must be in place during demolition and building of the new bridge. This is one of the major infra projects of the year. Let’s try to be as well prepared as possible from inception to finish.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dadar mumbai traffic parel prabhadevi mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK